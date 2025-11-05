Author of Controversial Novel Publishes A Christmas Story for Children
Dennis Stuempfle, who authored the controversial novel about the first Muslim president and a country that hated him, has recently published the fourth book in the 4-part children’s series about Tchotchke the bunny through Amazon Publishing.
Ocean Isle Beach, NC, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- While “Acts of Sedition,” published under the pen name Dennis Stephan, told the story of the first Muslim president and his dictatorial style of running the country, Stuempfle has written another charming and engaging children’s storybook.
In this new book, “A Christmas Without Reindeer,” Tchotchke and his family are spending Christmas with family in Fairbanks, Alaska, not far from the North Pole. They learn that there is a problem with Santa's reindeer. Can something be done to ensure that children around the world have a wonderful Christmas, or is the world destined to see its first Christmas without Santa’s visit?
This children’s book is available now in paperback at "A Christmas without Reindeer" https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FYBL3DYT and will be available in a hardcover edition by ordering through bookstores nationwide.
About the Author
Dennis Stuempfle is a retired businessman from Philadelphia, PA. While the author of the Tchotchke Series Children's books, he previously published a political thriller, “Acts of Sedition,” under the pseudonym Dennis Stephan. This novel is also available on Amazon.com.
