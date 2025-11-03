TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
Dubuque, IA, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TRICOR Insurance, a rapidly growing national provider of business and personal insurance, as well as employee benefits, is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales.
In this role, Dan will focus on developing and strengthening client relationships, delivering tailored insurance solutions, and supporting the company’s continued growth across our Midwest region.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Dan to our growing team,” said Bart Straka, President at TRICOR Insurance. “His deep industry experience and commitment to client success align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional risk management and trusted guidance.”
Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors.
“I’m excited to be part of a team that truly values clients and community,” said Dan Wellik. “I look forward to helping our customers and our team members generate outcomes for those that matter most to them. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue to build upon what TRICOR has with its great reputation and history.”
About TRICOR Insurance
Strong Roots. Local Values.
TRICOR Insurance is a leading independent insurance agency, proudly ranked among the Top 100 independent agencies in the United States. With a team of over 330 employees and growing, we’ve earned the trust of more than 50,000 clients across Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and beyond.
Founded in 1945, TRICOR has remained a locally operated and controlled company, with our humble beginnings continuing to shape who we are today. Even as we grow, our customers remain our friends and neighbors, and our mission stays the same — to serve with integrity, expertise, and a deep commitment to the communities where we live and work.
For more information about TRICOR Insurance and its services, visit https://tricorinsurance.com.
Contact
Billie Jo Galle
608-856-4230
https://www.tricorinsurance.com/
