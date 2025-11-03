TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales

TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors.