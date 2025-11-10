BC DEFI Highlights Its AI and Blockchain Platform Amid Anticipated XRP ETF Launch
Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In anticipation of the expected launch of the first spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), BC DEFI has announced continued development of its technology platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with decentralized finance (DeFi).
BC DEFI reports that its AI-driven system supports automated allocation of computing resources across global data nodes, with transactions verifiable on-chain. The company states that its model is designed to promote transparency and efficiency in the digital asset ecosystem, in alignment with broader market trends such as Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization and institutional adoption of blockchain technologies.
According to BC DEFI, the platform operates data centers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore and uses multi-signature smart-contract systems to enhance security. Since its founding in 2019, the company says it has expanded internationally and continues to develop solutions focused on decentralized financial applications.
BC DEFI positions its platform as a bridge between AI and blockchain-based financial tools, emphasizing the importance of verified, technology-driven processes in digital asset management.
Official Website: https://bcdefi.com
App Download: https://bcdefi.app/bcdefi
Email: info@bcdefi.com
Amy Hall
+447999992681
bcdefi.com/
