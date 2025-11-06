The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures.
Galway, Ireland, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Natural Perfume Academy Podcast announces the release of “From Athens to the World: Zoe Stranzali on the Secrets of Greek Natural Perfumery,” the second feature in the Academy’s Nymphaea Notes Friday series.
Hosted by Ruth Ruane, founder of the Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland, this evocative episode bridges Galway and Athens through the shared language of scent. Guest Zoe Stranzali, a certified botanical perfumer and aromatherapy educator, invites listeners into the aromatic traditions of Greece—where mythology, nature, and intuitive artistry converge.
Ruane describes the conversation as “a meeting of intuition and heritage—Zoe’s voice carries the wisdom of a lineage that sees fragrance as a bridge between earth and soul.”
The episode explores how Greek aromatic heritage, including labdanum resin, pine forests of Halkidiki, and the myth of Persephone, connects with Ireland’s poetic reverence for nature. Together, Ruane and Stranzali reflect on how natural perfumery embodies renewal, sensitivity, and the power of scent to restore balance in a modern world.
Zoe Stranzali is founder of Nymphaea Aromatic Wellness in Athens and an NPA Certified School representing Greece. Ruth Ruane leads the Natural Perfume Academy, the world’s first CPD-certified online school for natural perfumery. Their collaboration underscores a growing international community of perfumers dedicated to sustainability, education, and artistic expression.
Listeners can hear the full episode on the Natural Perfume Academy Podcast, available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
npacertification.com/podcast/
Hosted by Ruth Ruane, founder of the Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland, this evocative episode bridges Galway and Athens through the shared language of scent. Guest Zoe Stranzali, a certified botanical perfumer and aromatherapy educator, invites listeners into the aromatic traditions of Greece—where mythology, nature, and intuitive artistry converge.
Ruane describes the conversation as “a meeting of intuition and heritage—Zoe’s voice carries the wisdom of a lineage that sees fragrance as a bridge between earth and soul.”
The episode explores how Greek aromatic heritage, including labdanum resin, pine forests of Halkidiki, and the myth of Persephone, connects with Ireland’s poetic reverence for nature. Together, Ruane and Stranzali reflect on how natural perfumery embodies renewal, sensitivity, and the power of scent to restore balance in a modern world.
Zoe Stranzali is founder of Nymphaea Aromatic Wellness in Athens and an NPA Certified School representing Greece. Ruth Ruane leads the Natural Perfume Academy, the world’s first CPD-certified online school for natural perfumery. Their collaboration underscores a growing international community of perfumers dedicated to sustainability, education, and artistic expression.
Listeners can hear the full episode on the Natural Perfume Academy Podcast, available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
npacertification.com/podcast/
Contact
The Natural Perfume AcademyContact
Ruth Ruane
+353(0)838190661
https://npacertification.com
Ruth Ruane
+353(0)838190661
https://npacertification.com
Categories