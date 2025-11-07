John Bussard’s Newly Released "Saved Through the Water: What Does the Bible Say?" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Baptism and Salvation as Revealed in Scripture
“Saved Through the Water: What Does the Bible Say?” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Bussard provides readers with a clear, Scripture-based study of salvation, tracing the role of water from the Old Testament to the New Covenant and baptism in Christ.
Ocean Pines, MD, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Saved Through the Water: What Does the Bible Say?”: a compelling study of biblical salvation and the significance of baptism. “Saved Through the Water: What Does the Bible Say?” is the creation of published author, John Bussard, who has been a Christ follower and student of Scripture for more than fifty years. He also taught Scripture in churches for most of those years.
Bussard shares, “Soteriology is the study of salvation in the context of religion. The apostle Peter defined this process for Christian followers in his address to the children of Abraham on Pentecost in Jerusalem, forty days after the Jewish celebration of Passover there.
Peter’s message, as recorded in Acts of the Apostles, chapter two, clearly identified Jesus Christ as the Messiah by citing Old Testament prophecy. Having heard this message, the gathered crowd questioned Peter about what they should do with this information. Peter’s response defined Christian soteriology: Repent and submit to immersion in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and you will receive the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit.
This book will briefly lead the reader through Old Testament history, following the flow of water through which the Hebrew nation—including the faithful, such as Noah and Moses—traveled. It will trace this journey to the Jordan River in the New Testament and ultimately to the “baptistry” for immersion in the New Covenant.
John, Jesus’s cousin, was immersing repentant followers in the Jordan. When Jesus came to John, he was immersed there, beginning His ministry. In this act, he declared an example of righteousness for those who would follow Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Bussard’s new book offers a biblically grounded resource for Christians seeking to deepen their understanding of salvation, baptism, and the continuity of God’s redemptive plan.
Consumers can purchase “Saved Through the Water: What Does the Bible Say?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saved Through the Water: What Does the Bible Say?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
