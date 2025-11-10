K. Alexander Kardos’s Newly Released "My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 3" is a Heartfelt Continuation of a Family’s Journey of Faith and the Pursuit of the American Dream
K. Alexander Kardos’s newly released “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 3” is a heartfelt continuation of a family’s journey of faith and the pursuit of the American Dream.
Louisville, KY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 3,” a moving memoir of hardship, resilience, and the sustaining power of faith, is the creation of published author, K. Alexander Kardos.
Mr.Kardos shares, “This book is the third Volume of the memoirs’ story of Maria Banfi Kardos, my mother. This volume gives an insight into the experiences. Challenges, and hardships that the Kardos family faces on their legal immigration to America. They arrived in New York in 1956 just like many foreigners that “Wanted to have an “opportunity to achieve The American Dream.”
We were sponsored by a farmer in Patton Missouri but decided to go off on our own. The Lutheran Organization had flight tickets ready for us, but we respectively declined. With our eyes wide open and out hopes running high we ventured out into New York City, being disappointed on few levels. The first one had me actually had me thinking of reversing course and if we had the money we would have returned to Europe. The other was our contact person, family in New Jersey that came to see somehow conspicuously fell through, “Yes come see us when you arrive in the states.” Not to be deterred by these setbacks, we had no choice but to push forward. And the New York taxi driver that drove us all around the city only to take Eighty Dollars of the One Hundred Dollars we were given by the US Customs. By Gods saving grace we found a contact who spoke Hungarian in massive New York that My Karl met in the displaces persons camp in Austria and stated in his apartment.
We rode the train to Philadelphia and then boarded one to Cleveland. By chance we ran into a man who spoke Slovenian and coincidently he was traveling to Cleveland. We arrived in Cleveland Ohop with mere few dollars to our name and three very sleepy and exhausted children. Noe our lives really start, no practice runs, no going back, this is where we make our successes and chart our destiny with the help of God Almighty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Alexander Kardos’s new book is a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by immigrant families, the strength of determination, and the guiding hand of God throughout life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 3”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mr.Kardos shares, “This book is the third Volume of the memoirs’ story of Maria Banfi Kardos, my mother. This volume gives an insight into the experiences. Challenges, and hardships that the Kardos family faces on their legal immigration to America. They arrived in New York in 1956 just like many foreigners that “Wanted to have an “opportunity to achieve The American Dream.”
We were sponsored by a farmer in Patton Missouri but decided to go off on our own. The Lutheran Organization had flight tickets ready for us, but we respectively declined. With our eyes wide open and out hopes running high we ventured out into New York City, being disappointed on few levels. The first one had me actually had me thinking of reversing course and if we had the money we would have returned to Europe. The other was our contact person, family in New Jersey that came to see somehow conspicuously fell through, “Yes come see us when you arrive in the states.” Not to be deterred by these setbacks, we had no choice but to push forward. And the New York taxi driver that drove us all around the city only to take Eighty Dollars of the One Hundred Dollars we were given by the US Customs. By Gods saving grace we found a contact who spoke Hungarian in massive New York that My Karl met in the displaces persons camp in Austria and stated in his apartment.
We rode the train to Philadelphia and then boarded one to Cleveland. By chance we ran into a man who spoke Slovenian and coincidently he was traveling to Cleveland. We arrived in Cleveland Ohop with mere few dollars to our name and three very sleepy and exhausted children. Noe our lives really start, no practice runs, no going back, this is where we make our successes and chart our destiny with the help of God Almighty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Alexander Kardos’s new book is a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by immigrant families, the strength of determination, and the guiding hand of God throughout life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 3”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories