Global Journey and Personal Quest: Nikos Allayiannis Launches Debut Novel, "Only the Beautiful Lie Endures"
Athens, Greece, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author and international business veteran Nikos Allayiannis announces the launch of his powerful and timely debut novel, Only the Beautiful Lie Endures. More than a travelogue, this book is an evocative exploration of modern Greece during its most significant economic crisis, seen through the eyes of a native son searching for identity, love, and redemption.
Book Synopsis
In Only the Beautiful Lie Endures, Allayiannis returns to his homeland to rediscover his roots, heal his soul, and search for love against the backdrop of a Greece he finds tragically unfamiliar. Straddling East and West, and grappling with a search for a new identity, modern Greece provides a fertile, yet fractured, landscape for his journey.
Following in the storied footsteps of Greek travel heroes like Homer and Nikos Kazantzakis, the protagonist travels across Greece and its neighboring Balkan countries, navigating bureaucratic nightmares and personal obstacles during the nation's worst economic crisis in modern times.
The narrative admirably probes the complex topics permeating Greek society, including religion, politics, immigration, human rights, corruption, nepotism, tradition, economics, and love. Allayiannis offers readers an unflinching look into the country's inner workings as he:
Learns about the dynamics of priests in Greece from his own father, who is a priest.
Meets corrupt politicians who aid him in circumventing stifling bureaucratic hurdles.
Gets entangled in a corporate battle between the owners of a family winery.
Dates a spy tasked with setting honey traps for influential businessmen.
As he sifts through human rights issues and helps fight the rise of the extreme right, the protagonist grapples with a changing, multicultural Greece and the generational lies that perpetuate the prevailing system. After many unsuccessful relationships, his ultimate quest is the search for his soulmate.
About the Author
Nikos Allayiannis brings a unique and experienced perspective to his writing, rooted in his extensive background in economics and international business. For over three decades, Allayiannis has led numerous projects in PR, marketing, and the government sector. His travels to over 20 countries have gifted him with the international perspective and philosophy that enriches his storytelling.
Only the Beautiful Lie Endures is Allayiannis' debut novel, but he is already hard at work on his second, which promises to offer a fresh perspective on Ancient Greece.
Availability
Only the Beautiful Lie Endures: The End of Generational Lies is available for purchase now exclusively on Amazon: ISBN-13: 979-8271385100
Contact
Nikos Allayiannis
306976409192
nikosallayiannis.com
