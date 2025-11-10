Author Michael Stoddard’s Newly Released "Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear" Chronicles the Author and His Wife’s Journey to Save Their Marriage

“Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Stoddard is a compelling true story that shares how the author and his wife managed to heal their marriage and pull back from the brink of divorce. Guided by their faith and love for one another, Stoddard shares their journey with the hope of helping other couples facing similar challenges.