Author Michael Stoddard’s Newly Released "Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear" Chronicles the Author and His Wife’s Journey to Save Their Marriage
“Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Stoddard is a compelling true story that shares how the author and his wife managed to heal their marriage and pull back from the brink of divorce. Guided by their faith and love for one another, Stoddard shares their journey with the hope of helping other couples facing similar challenges.
Ave Maria, FL, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear”: an incredible story of redemption and healing that follows the author as he and his wife work to repair their troubled marriage, creating a union far stronger than ever before. “Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear” is the creation of published author Michael Stoddard, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has had a long career as a senior banking executive, has served on numerous nonprofit boards, and is very active in the church.
In “Love Over a Fruit Bowl”, author Michael Stoddard reveals how, against all odds, he and his wife fought through the battle of a lifetime to overcome circumstances designed to bring them down. After sharing their story with many couples looking for a glimpse of hope to turn their troubled marriages around, Michael felt led to publish their journey to let others know that there is hope for them as well.
“Since being rescued from circumstances that should have wrecked our marriage, we have been able to spend time helping and encouraging other couples by hosting marriage seminars and mentoring couples. What we have discovered is that the fairy-tale marriage that we all hope for is extremely rare. But it is possible,” writes Stoddard.
“My plan is to lead you through the miracle story of how my marriage survived what should have destroyed it. And through our journey, my hope is to open the door for you to discover the secret to the most rewarding level of marriage and relationship, one that we never even imagined was possible. We have witnessed some incredible marriages over the years, but we would not trade the relationship and life we have been given for all the riches of the world. It’s not that we have found perfection, as my wife and I are just ordinary, everyday people, just like you. It’s not that we deserved the outcome we ended up with. It’s not that we have figured this stuff out on our own. It was simply a gift we received, one for which we will be forever grateful. And a gift that is available for you too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Stoddard’s new book is a powerful story of hope, extraordinary faith, and trust that will leave readers inspired and encouraged to know that there is always a way to succeed and even thrive in life and marriage today.
Consumers can purchase “Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
In “Love Over a Fruit Bowl”, author Michael Stoddard reveals how, against all odds, he and his wife fought through the battle of a lifetime to overcome circumstances designed to bring them down. After sharing their story with many couples looking for a glimpse of hope to turn their troubled marriages around, Michael felt led to publish their journey to let others know that there is hope for them as well.
“Since being rescued from circumstances that should have wrecked our marriage, we have been able to spend time helping and encouraging other couples by hosting marriage seminars and mentoring couples. What we have discovered is that the fairy-tale marriage that we all hope for is extremely rare. But it is possible,” writes Stoddard.
“My plan is to lead you through the miracle story of how my marriage survived what should have destroyed it. And through our journey, my hope is to open the door for you to discover the secret to the most rewarding level of marriage and relationship, one that we never even imagined was possible. We have witnessed some incredible marriages over the years, but we would not trade the relationship and life we have been given for all the riches of the world. It’s not that we have found perfection, as my wife and I are just ordinary, everyday people, just like you. It’s not that we deserved the outcome we ended up with. It’s not that we have figured this stuff out on our own. It was simply a gift we received, one for which we will be forever grateful. And a gift that is available for you too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Stoddard’s new book is a powerful story of hope, extraordinary faith, and trust that will leave readers inspired and encouraged to know that there is always a way to succeed and even thrive in life and marriage today.
Consumers can purchase “Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Over a Fruit Bowl: A Story of Love Overcoming Fear”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories