David R. High’s Newly Released "Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History" is a Captivating Novel That Blends Biblical Truth, Imagination, and Hope for Eternity

“Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. High is a faith-filled story set 400 years after the New Jerusalem descends, offering readers a thought-provoking glimpse into eternity while inspiring them to live with greater purpose today.