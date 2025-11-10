David R. High’s Newly Released "Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History" is a Captivating Novel That Blends Biblical Truth, Imagination, and Hope for Eternity
“Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. High is a faith-filled story set 400 years after the New Jerusalem descends, offering readers a thought-provoking glimpse into eternity while inspiring them to live with greater purpose today.
Oklahoma City, OK, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History”: an engaging and spiritually enriching novel that paints a vivid picture of life in eternity while encouraging believers to embrace kingdom living in the present. “Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History” is the creation of published author, David R. High, who has been married to his wife Linda for fifty-six years, and has devoted fifty-five years to ministry as a pastor, Bible school teacher, Christian school headmaster, and entrepreneur. Together, they have traveled to over fifty countries sharing God’s grace and mercy. His writings, including the widely distributed Kings and Priests (over 100,000 copies sold and translated into sixteen languages), and Adopt a Lamb, which has led more than 150,000 students to Christ, reflect the principles that shaped his life and ministry. Known for presenting biblical truths in a clear and practical way, High now offers his first novel, Mada, which both entertains and inspires believers to run their race with purpose, reminding readers of God’s promise to reward those who diligently seek Him.
High shares, “One of my favorite things to do is to ask people if they plan on going to heaven when they die. Without exception, people are looking forward to some form of better eternity than the life we live here. While we know that God has clearly spelled out His requirements, I assume for the sake of my first question that they have complied and are actually going to an eternity with Him.
After they have said yes, I ask them what they will be doing once they get there. That is when they give me that confused, empty look. Most people want to go but are completely clueless about what eternity looks like and how that future society will function.
Over the past forty years I have been privileged to take many people on a journey of discovery about their forever life with the Creator of the universe. In this book about a young man named Mada, who lives on earth four hundred years after the New Jerusalem comes down. My goal is for the reader to discover and embrace the reality that already exists in the presence of God. I have been blessed to visit heaven twice, and believe me when I tell you that it is going to be anything but boring. My friends whom I have shared this with tell me that something in them changes in a very wonderful way.
My belief and experience is this: that once you see what the coming reward is, you will be motivated to live a different, more kingdom-oriented life while you are here. In any case, I believe that Mada will open your eyes to an exciting and wonderful future that awaits all who believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David R. High’s new book is an inspiring work of Christian fiction that challenges readers to envision eternity and let that vision transform how they live each day.
Consumers can purchase “Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mada: When Prophecy Becomes History”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
