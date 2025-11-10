K. Serna’s Newly Released "Daddy’s at a Meeting" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Offers Hope, Understanding, and Love in the Face of Addiction and Recovery
“Daddy’s at a Meeting” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Serna is a touching story told from a child’s perspective, helping young readers understand a parent’s journey toward sobriety while celebrating love, resilience, and faith within the family.
New York, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Daddy’s at a Meeting”: a compassionate and uplifting children’s book that helps families open conversations about addiction, recovery, and the power of perseverance through faith and love. “Daddy’s at a Meeting” is the creation of published author, K. Serna, a wife and mother who knows all too well the struggles of addiction. From her experience as a former police officer, combined with her husband’s alcohol addiction, she has been well exposed to how it can affect families.
Inspired by her husband’s sobriety and newfound faith, Karissa began writing books about his journey, including Daddy’s at a Meeting, which encompasses a portion of his sobriety journey through the perspective of a child.
Serna shares, “Often a hard or absent discussion at home, Daddy’s at a Meeting explains from a child’s perspective how kids view their dads as they work to better themselves and pursue a life of sobriety. While dads might sometimes feel as though they aren’t present enough while trying to be consistent in improving themselves, this book shows them just how proud their kids are of them.
Even when kids don’t fully understand the concept of addiction, this book serves as a reminder that sobriety matters and that kids still look up to their dads—no matter how broken they may feel.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Serna’s new book delivers a powerful message of hope, healing, and unconditional love, making it an invaluable resource for families navigating the challenges of recovery together.
Consumers can purchase “Daddy’s at a Meeting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daddy’s at a Meeting”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
