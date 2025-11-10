Elena Veronica Hall’s Newly Released "Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind" is a Tribute to the Artist Jeremias Cecil Gomez, Shaped by Hardship and Mental Illness
“Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elena Veronica Hall is a powerful and intimate exploration of the life and work of an overlooked artist, Jeremias Cecil Gomez, whose creativity emerged despite personal tragedy and the stigma of mental illness.
Sierra Vista, AZ, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind”: a compelling and heartfelt pictorial biography, featuring color photographs of more than 150 works of art. “Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind” is the creation of published author, Elena Veronica Hall, who was born in San Jose, California, and is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, where she earned her degree in Russian Language and Cultural Studies cum laude. She also holds multiple certificates in Russian language and cultural studies from prestigious institutions in the U.S. and Russia. A published poet, she has authored Letters from Moscow: A Soul’s Journey of Love and Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk Through the World. Hall worked as a legal secretary before returning to college to pursue higher education, including an associate degree from Miami Dade Community College. She has lived and traveled extensively across the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean, and is fluent in Russian with additional studies in Spanish and French. She currently resides in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with her husband and two Jack Russell terriers.
Elena Veronica Hall shares, “This is the story of a mind in peril and the beauty of its path to wellness and accomplishment.” So begins this captivating informal pictorial biography of a talented but undiscovered artist, Jeremias Cecil Gomez, and his creative life paralleling a life plagued by tragedy and mental illness. Along with the terrible stigma and shame that mental illness often brings with it, Gomez bears disfiguring scarring on his right arm and chest from an accident in his infancy. But these misfortunes have never hindered him from producing countless works of art over the decades of his daily struggle. With shades of the trials of Vincent van Gogh, Gomez’s art varies from works of colorful clarity and symmetry to depictions of the dark underworld that lurks just below the surface of what we call normal humanity. Jerry, as he is affectionally known, has recorded his life journey on all kinds of things: discarded wood, reused canvas, or anything he could find that would hold paint, crayons, nail polish, or even street tar. Many different paintings lie underneath layers of others, waiting for technology to discover and display them to the world. In the meantime, this eye-opening and highly emotive presentation of Gomez’s incredible gifts and abilities shows that those afflicted with mental illness truly do have something to offer society, something miraculous! “These are Jerry’s gifts to a world that holds both pain and joy. This is his suffering stigmata and his shining triumph!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elena Veronica Hall’s new book is a touching homage to one man’s artistic legacy and a call to recognize the brilliance that can emerge from brokenness.
Consumers can purchase “Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
