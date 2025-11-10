Elena Veronica Hall’s Newly Released "Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind" is a Tribute to the Artist Jeremias Cecil Gomez, Shaped by Hardship and Mental Illness

“Stigmata: An Artist’s Journey of the Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elena Veronica Hall is a powerful and intimate exploration of the life and work of an overlooked artist, Jeremias Cecil Gomez, whose creativity emerged despite personal tragedy and the stigma of mental illness.