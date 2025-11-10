Shawn Wayne’s New Book, “THINKING AT THE LEVEL OF THE LOGOS,” Aims to Help Readers Live a More Fulfilling Life in Alignment with the Energy of the Universe
New York, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shawn Wayne has completed his most recent book, “THINKING AT THE LEVEL OF THE LOGOS”: an enlightening and comprehensive guide that seeks to help readers who have fallen out of alignment and connection with the Logos, or the controlling energy of the universe according to Ancient Greeks, in order to help them live as their best self.
Shawn Wayne grew up in the Midwest, in Northwest Ohio, and graduated from Wauseon High School. He has owned two fitness centers, a personal training company, and a construction company. The author also holds a pilot license to fly airplanes and was an air traffic controller in the US Air Force.
“Being out of alignment or out of harmony with the Logos is what causes each person to produce hardships in their own lives,” shares Wayne. “It all has to do with how we think and act toward situations or better yet how we choose to perceive situations. When we connect with the Logos and think at a higher level, then we will bring our lives into harmony with our surroundings and other people, and then we will elevate our lives to another level we never thought possible.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shawn Wayne’s book will provide readers a straightforward path to reaching beautiful levels of life that will clear out the anxiety of worrying about the future, as well as the anger of thinking about the past. With each chapter, readers will learn how to forgive as they embark on a journey that will result in a more mindful and present existence.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “THINKING AT THE LEVEL OF THE LOGOS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
