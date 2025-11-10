Author Ronald White’s New Book, "The Confessions of a Reluctant Charter Captain," is a Series of Tales from the Author’s Chartering Trips Aboard His Vessel "Good Fortune"
Recent release "The Confessions of a Reluctant Charter Captain" from Newman Springs Publishing author Ronald White is a series of stories detailing the author’s forty-year career as a captain operating out of the Florida Keys and Bahamas. From student groups to summer trips for ecotourists, Captain White compiles his many adventures to give readers a glimpse into the life of a charter captain.
Newport, NC, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald White, who holds a BS in biology and has taken marine science courses from six different universities, from New England to Miami, has completed his new book, "The Confessions of a Reluctant Charter Captain": a riveting collection of short stories from the author’s four decades operating out of the Florida Keys as a charter captain for ecotourists during the summer months and school programs during the school year. His other published works include “Fortunella” also available through Newman Springs Publishing.
Author Ronald White became a scuba diver instructor while in college, and has taught at the high school and college level. He also taught in a nursing and respiratory therapy school, which included instructing CPR. His professional experiences include working at the Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota, Florida; the Environmental Quality Lab in Port Charlotte, Florida; the US Fish and Wildlife Service; and the Foundation for PRIDE in the Turks and Caicos Islands. His sailing career started aboard his grandfather’s fourteen-foot sailboat, and since then he has carried over forty thousand students and passengers on his second sailing vessel, “Good Fortune,” and sponsored forty offshore biological-research expeditions to the Bahamas and the Florida Keys.
Four decades of chartering with students and the general public has given author Ronald White endless sea stories. The original business plan was to create a sailing marine biology school aboard an oceangoing sailboat. It seemed possible that this educational platform would work in the Caribbean, with a specialty in reef ecology.
After acquiring a seagoing sailing vessel, chronicled in the book “Fortunella,” and the requisite educational contacts, White began carrying college and high school students on island and reef adventures in the Florida Keys and the Bahamas. The college and high school vacation periods were easy to fill with educational charters. The summer days left him at the dock with no real income except the occasional drug smuggler passerby coaxing him to sail to South America and ferry back illicit cargo. This spare time led him to start chartering to the local reef, off Key West, with passengers interested in underwater safaris. He equipped his clients with snorkels and flippers and introduced them to the “underwater world of Captain Ron.”
The term ecotourism did not exist in the 1970s. Over the next forty years, he carried over forty-five thousand students and day passengers. That is not a lot of people if one carries fifty people per trip, but it is a lot when you only carry four to six people per trip. The following short stories are a snippet of the many high adventures that occurred onboard the sailing vessel “Good Fortune.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ronald White’s engaging collection will captivate readers as they travel alongside the author, discovering the challenges and triumphs he faced alongside four decades of serving his passengers day in and day out. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “The Confessions of a Reluctant Charter Captain” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "The Confessions of a Reluctant Charter Captain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
