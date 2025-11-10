Author Ronald White’s New Book, "The Confessions of a Reluctant Charter Captain," is a Series of Tales from the Author’s Chartering Trips Aboard His Vessel "Good Fortune"

Recent release "The Confessions of a Reluctant Charter Captain" from Newman Springs Publishing author Ronald White is a series of stories detailing the author’s forty-year career as a captain operating out of the Florida Keys and Bahamas. From student groups to summer trips for ecotourists, Captain White compiles his many adventures to give readers a glimpse into the life of a charter captain.