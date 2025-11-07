Alex Alexander’s New Book, "Y'Think? #2: More Essays About the Human Spirit," is a Collection of Thought-Provoking Essays About the Highs and Lows of the Human Condition
"Y'Think? #2” is a captivating assortment of essays that discuss a wide range of topics related to life and the human condition. From lighthearted themes to serious subject matter, from deeply personal musings to grand strategy, Alexander pulls no punches in his honest and frank writings.
Santa Rosa, CA, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With an audacious grin Alex Alexander tells us, “I suggest you read this book as if it were a good friend sitting with you at a bar, beer in hand, ready for a lively conversation.”
The original Y’Think? book was a compilation of columns published in The Wildwood Independent, a small-town newspaper in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California. Y’Think? #2 is more of the same, but better.
Alexander aims to entertain, but more than that, he wants you to think. His Y’Think? columns are geared for a thoughtful but fun-loving audience, and you never know what direction that will take you. “A Bear Waved at Me,” for instance, tells us about the practical value of imagination, of daydreaming. “Three Steps to Stupid” helps us understand why we do and say stupid things (we all do it). “What’s It Like to Be an Adult?” written in collaboration with his (smarter than him) granddaughter, takes on that iffy but important stage of life, one that many of us never achieve. “It Would Have Been Cool” talks about love lost at the age of fifteen but remembered forever. And “Where Do You Keep Your Soul?” explores what’s meaningful to you and how you keep it in your life.
It's heady stuff, to be sure, but Alexander explores it all with a light touch.
About Alex Alexander
Alex Alexander is a graduate of West Point and the Harvard Business School, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam war, and survivor of a multi-dimensional career—soldier, banker, management consultant, college lecturer (leadership and business strategy), and business coach. He is the author of several books, numerous articles on business and leadership, and is a features columnist for a local newspaper. He currently lives in Santa Rosa, California with his amazing wife, Ali.
For more about Alex Alexander, go to his website: www.alexalexander.org.
About Newman Springs Publishing
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Newman Springs distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review.
