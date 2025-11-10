Author Armando Anderson Thomas’s New Book, "Physician, Heal Thyself: The Healer’s Manifesto," Serves as a Guiding Light for Readers
Recent release “Physician, Heal Thyself: The Healer’s Manifesto” from Covenant Books author Armando Anderson Thomas presents spiritual wisdom, healing principles, and practical insights to support readers on their journeys of transformation and healing.
Brooklyn, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Armando Anderson Thomas, a spiritual healer and minister with over fifty years of experience in spiritual disciplines and healing practices has completed his new book, “Physician, Heal Thyself: The Healer’s Manifesto”: an enlightening guide designed to illuminate readers’ paths toward greater understanding and wholeness.
Author Armando Anderson Thomas’s journey began remarkably early at age five, leading him through various schools of religious discipline and practice.
At sixty-eight years of age, he maintains perfect health without medication or medical procedures. His early life experiences with migraines and their eventual resolution through spiritual guidance and dietary changes shaped his understanding of the profound connection between spiritual practices and physical healing.
As a dedicated practitioner and teacher, Thomas has devoted his life to studying and sharing healing wisdom across different spiritual traditions. His approach combines traditional spiritual practice with practical healing techniques, emphasizing the mind-body connection and the power of divine healing.
Through his extensive experience sitting at the feet of many masters and receiving their teaching, Thomas has developed a comprehensive understanding of spiritual healing that he now shares with others. His work focuses on empowering individuals to recognize and harness their innate healing abilities while maintaining a strong connection to divine wisdom.
Anderson writes, “My own journey from childhood illness to complete wellness through spiritual understanding and dietary changes serves as a testament to the power of these principles. Through these pages, I share not only my personal experiences but also the universal truths I’ve discovered about the nature of healing and our relationship with the Divine. This manifesto is more than a book—it’s an invitation to explore the profound potential within each of us to facilitate healing, both for ourselves and others. It challenges conventional limitations while remaining grounded in practical application and spiritual wisdom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Armando Anderson Thomas’s new book is based on years of successful practice of healing principles by the author.
Readers can purchase “Physician, Heal Thyself: The Healer’s Manifesto” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
