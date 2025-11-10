Author Shartelle Fears’s New Book, "Ocean Tree of Kindness," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Sea Turtle Who Performs Good Deeds to Help the Ocean Tree of Kindness Grow

Recent release “Ocean Tree of Kindness” from Covenant Books author Shartelle Fears is a captivating tale that centers around Grace, a sea turtle who decides to perform good deeds that will help the Ocean Tree of Kindness grow new starfish. With the help of her friends, Grace cleans up the ocean and inspires her community to treat others with kindness and compassion.