Author Shartelle Fears’s New Book, "Ocean Tree of Kindness," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Sea Turtle Who Performs Good Deeds to Help the Ocean Tree of Kindness Grow
Recent release “Ocean Tree of Kindness” from Covenant Books author Shartelle Fears is a captivating tale that centers around Grace, a sea turtle who decides to perform good deeds that will help the Ocean Tree of Kindness grow new starfish. With the help of her friends, Grace cleans up the ocean and inspires her community to treat others with kindness and compassion.
Murrieta, CA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shartelle Fears, a devoted wife, college counselor, mother of four, and proud grandmother of seven, has completed her new book, “Ocean Tree of Kindness”: a stirring tale that follows a sea turtle’s mission to inspire kindness in order to help new starfish grow on the Ocean Tree of Kindness.
With a passion for helping others achieve their dreams, Shartelle Fears has dedicated her career to guiding students through their academic journeys. Outside of her professional life, she loves traveling, exploring new places, writing, and spending time with friends and family.
“In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, the majestic Ocean Tree of Kindness glows with vibrant starfish through good deeds,” writes Fears. “When Grace the Sea Turtle finds the starfish fading, she teams up with Myles the Dolphin to spread kindness and help their ocean friends.
“Join their adventure as they recycle trash, share treasures, and inspire their underwater community to care for one another. ‘The Ocean Tree of Kindness’ is a heartwarming celebration of friendship and compassion, reminding us that even the smallest acts can create big waves of joy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shartelle Fears’s new book is inspired by the beauty of Anguilla and its generous spirit, weaving a heartfelt tale that will encourage young readers to embrace kindness and friendship in the world.
A portion of the proceeds from “Ocean Tree of Kindness” will support young mothers and families in need, spreading kindness beyond the page.
Readers can purchase “Ocean Tree of Kindness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
