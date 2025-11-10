Author Rhonda L. Justice’s New Book, "Abused Women in the Bible," is a Compelling Look at Figures from the Bible Who Have Survived Injustice and Abuse with God’s Help

Recent release “Abused Women in the Bible” from Covenant Books author Rhonda L. Justice explores figures from the Bible who have been abused, and how they overcome their trials through strength and resilience drawn from the Lord. Partly inspired by the author’s own experiences, Justice reveals how God is always there to help his children no matter the abuse they may be facing.