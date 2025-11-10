Author Rhonda L. Justice’s New Book, "Abused Women in the Bible," is a Compelling Look at Figures from the Bible Who Have Survived Injustice and Abuse with God’s Help
Recent release “Abused Women in the Bible” from Covenant Books author Rhonda L. Justice explores figures from the Bible who have been abused, and how they overcome their trials through strength and resilience drawn from the Lord. Partly inspired by the author’s own experiences, Justice reveals how God is always there to help his children no matter the abuse they may be facing.
Temple, TX, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda L. Justice, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Abused Women in the Bible”: a poignant and thought-provoking series that invites readers to reflect upon persons from Scripture who have endured abuse, revealing how God is always there to help his children survive and overcome their abuse.
“In ‘Abused Women in the Bible’, you will find out that you are not alone in what you are going through or have been through,” writes Justice.
“God is a good God who is waiting to free you from the abuse that keeps you fearful, depressed, or feeling worthless. God loves you (John 3:16), can heal you (Psalm 147:3), and deliver you (Psalm 34:17) from whatever type of abuse you are going through or have been through.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rhonda L. Justice’s new book will captivate readers as they discover the incredible strength and healing that God can provide to those willing to open themselves up to him and his influence.
Drawing partly from her own experiences of surviving abuse, Justice shares the Biblical stories that have inspired her in the hopes of helping those who may be facing similar situations, reminding them that there is always a chance at a better tomorrow through the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Abused Women in the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
