Author Jaydev (Jay) Raja’s Book, "The Second Coming: Strategic Success Story!" Illustrates the Author’s Personal Evolution, from His Childhood to His Successful Career
Recent release “The Second Coming: Strategic Success Story!” from Covenant Books author Jaydev (Jay) Raja takes readers through the personal evolution of the author from childhood to young adulthood in India until he traveled to the US for higher education and the development of the author’s professional career.
New York, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jaydev (Jay) Raja has completed his new book, “The Second Coming: Strategic Success Story!”: a compelling autobiography that immerses readers in the author’s life story that led him to return as the point man to bring back the world-famous brand Coke to India.
In January 1975, author Jay Raja flew from his native Bombay to pursue an MBA at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. After he arrived in Chicago, the twenty-two-year-old paused as he left the plane, raising his hand to catch his first-ever snow in the flurries around him. While charming at first, the winter weather and a one-mile walk to campus for a 7:00 a.m. class inspired Jay to accelerate his studies and complete his MBA in one year.
Jay joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1979 and remained until 1995. During his later years, he was involved in establishing and building the business in the emerging markets of northeastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
In 1992, when it was time to reintroduce the brand Coke to India—a country the company had exited in 1977 and deemed its last frontier—Coca-Cola tapped Jay. Using the trademarks he acquired from market leader Parle, his unprecedented entry strategy quickly garnered market share leadership and profitability, and it now serves as a classic case study in several graduate business schools. Jay later served as CEO of Iridium India Telecom Limited.
Jay writes, “Most new enterprises in their infancy have growing pains, and starting up Coca-Cola India was no exception. However, my professional mentor, Mr. E. Neville Isdell (ENI—retired chairman and CEO of TCCC from 2004 to 2009), prevailed upon me to narrate the strategic success story of the unique and unprecedented entry strategy TCCC executed while reestablishing its business presence in India.”
He continues, “He contended that only I could tell the story of ‘what, why, and how’ the acquisition of the then leading national brands—Thums-up, Maaza, Limca, etc.—by TCCC from Parle International came about. Both Thums-up and Maaza have already become billion-dollar brands, while Limca, in the not-too-distant future, will become the next billion-dollar brand among the stable of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage brands of TCCC in India.”
This tremendous success achieved in India was a remarkably incredible, history-making advent in the global CPG/FMCG business sector and motivated me to write this book as an espoused endeavor for me to complete as I walk into the sunset of my life and the dusk of my professional career.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jaydev (Jay) Raja’s new book shows the author as the prodigal returning to his native land—his second coming, as well as the brand Coke coming back to India after a prolonged absence of sixteen years—its second coming coupled with the growth of the acquired brands as members of The Coca-Cola Company's brand portfolio in India—their second coming.
Readers can purchase "The Second Coming: Strategic Success Story!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
