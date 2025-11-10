Author Audra Ann’s New Book, "Red Eyes: A Deirdra Halley Tale," is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around a Small Town That Falls Under the Control of a Dangerous Killer
Recent release “Red Eyes: A Deirdra Halley Tale” from Page Publishing author Audra Ann is a compelling novel that invites readers to discover the small town of Eggers Cove, where everything seems peaceful and idyllic until bodies begin to pile up. With a killer on the loose, the entire town is soon on edge as they work to discover who amongst them could be the one destroying the town and lives.
New York, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Audra Ann, who resides with her husband in Central Texas, has completed her new book, “Red Eyes: A Deirdra Halley Tale”: a thrilling novel that centers around the small town of Eggers Cove, where gruesome killings lead to an autumn of horrors beyond anything the townsfolk could imagine.
“Welcome to Eggers Cove, a small quiet town not unlike many other small towns in America,” writes Audra. “Summer is ending, making way for the brisk fall. The people of the cove are not prepared for the horrors about to consume their peaceful lives. The tragedies and bodies are adding up. Time is running out. The sheriff must rely on her friends to save not only the town but also themselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Audra Ann’s enthralling tale will leave readers in suspense as they follow along on this captivating thrill ride, where danger lurks around every corner, and a peaceful small American town becomes a killer’s playground.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Red Eyes: A Deirdra Halley Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
