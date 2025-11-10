Author Audra Ann’s New Book, "Red Eyes: A Deirdra Halley Tale," is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around a Small Town That Falls Under the Control of a Dangerous Killer

Recent release “Red Eyes: A Deirdra Halley Tale” from Page Publishing author Audra Ann is a compelling novel that invites readers to discover the small town of Eggers Cove, where everything seems peaceful and idyllic until bodies begin to pile up. With a killer on the loose, the entire town is soon on edge as they work to discover who amongst them could be the one destroying the town and lives.