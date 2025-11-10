Author Gay Kamber Seltzer’s New Book, "New Beginnings," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Author’s Upbringing as a Child of a Jewish Immigrant in America
Recent release “New Beginnings” from Page Publishing author Gay Kamber Seltzer is a compelling account that follows the author as she reflects upon her upbringing, and the struggles she faced while watching her immigrant father clash with American culture. Through sharing her story, Kamber Seltzer weaves an intimate portrait of the immigrant experience and the challenges assimilation can bring.
Phoenix, AZ, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gay Kamber Seltzer, a retired educator who is currently retired and resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with her black cat, Lenny Kravitz, has completed her new book, “New Beginnings”: a stirring and heartfelt account that chronicles the author’s experiences growing up as the daughter of a Jewish immigrant in America, and how their cultures often clashed while her father tried to make a life for his family. Kamber Seltzer is legally blind and was able to use modern technology to create this manuscript.
“‘New Beginnings’ is a historical memoir based on the life of Harry Kamber, who immigrated to the United States from Lithuania,” shares Kamber Seltzer. “He became a fur trader and trapper in the Yukon and Alaskan Territories and established Dillon Hide and Fur Company in Dillon, Montana. This memoir continues as life evolved in Dillon, Montana, and Lakeview, Oregon. This is a depiction of an immigrant Jewish family and the adjustment of a young girl who tried to make sense of her father’s clash with the American culture.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gay Kamber Seltzer’s engaging tale is a deeply personal and emotionally candid account that will no doubt impart readers with the essence of growing up with an immigrant family and the richness this heritage can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘New Beginnings’ is a historical memoir based on the life of Harry Kamber, who immigrated to the United States from Lithuania,” shares Kamber Seltzer. “He became a fur trader and trapper in the Yukon and Alaskan Territories and established Dillon Hide and Fur Company in Dillon, Montana. This memoir continues as life evolved in Dillon, Montana, and Lakeview, Oregon. This is a depiction of an immigrant Jewish family and the adjustment of a young girl who tried to make sense of her father’s clash with the American culture.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gay Kamber Seltzer’s engaging tale is a deeply personal and emotionally candid account that will no doubt impart readers with the essence of growing up with an immigrant family and the richness this heritage can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories