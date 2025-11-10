Author Gay Kamber Seltzer’s New Book, "New Beginnings," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Author’s Upbringing as a Child of a Jewish Immigrant in America

Recent release “New Beginnings” from Page Publishing author Gay Kamber Seltzer is a compelling account that follows the author as she reflects upon her upbringing, and the struggles she faced while watching her immigrant father clash with American culture. Through sharing her story, Kamber Seltzer weaves an intimate portrait of the immigrant experience and the challenges assimilation can bring.