Author Myra Carter Warner, ThD.’s New Book, “The Mall Monitor: Ms. Smith and Timmy,” Centers Around a Young Boy Who is Taught Proper Manners by the Mystical Ms. Smith
Recent release “The Mall Monitor: Ms. Smith and Timmy” from Page Publishing author Myra Carter Warner, ThD. is a riveting story that follows Timmy, a young boy who throws a tantrum when his mother refuses to buy him a red toy truck. But in the midst of his tantrum, Timmy finds himself whisked away by the magical Ms. Smith, who teaches him how to behave.
Decatur, GA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Myra Carter Warner, ThD., an educator who enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for her five children, has completed her new book, “The Mall Monitor: Ms. Smith and Timmy”: a fascinating story of a young boy who befriends the mystical Ms. Smith and discovers the importance of manners and behaving properly in a public setting.
In “The Mall Monitor: Ms. Smith and Timmy,” readers are introduced to Timmy, a young boy who longs to have a red toy truck just like the truck his uncle drives. But when he goes to the store with his mother, Timmy is dismayed when she refuses to purchase the truck for him. As Timmy throws a tantrum to get his way, the mysterious Ms. Smith appears and whisks him away to teach him proper manners and how to control his behavior.
“‘The Mall Monitor: Ms. Smith and Timmy’ is the first book in a series that teaches children in a fun, mystical way how to conduct themselves in different settings,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Myra Carter Warner, ThD.’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Timmy’s adventure to learn a valuable lesson from Ms. Smith. With vibrant artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “The Mall Monitor: Ms. Smith and Timmy” is a valuable resource for parents and guardians alike looking to help teach young readers about the importance of being well behaved.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mall Monitor: Ms. Smith and Timmy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
