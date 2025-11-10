Author Paul Shemella’s New Book, "Into the Mist: An Alzheimer's Journey," Documents the Author’s Journey of Caring for His Wife Amidst Her Worsening Alzheimer’s

Recent release “Into the Mist: An Alzheimer's Journey” from Page Publishing author Paul Shemella is a powerful memoir that chronicles the author’s coping with his wife’s worsening Alzheimer’s as he continues to care for her and remain devoted to her. Through sharing their story, Shemella aims to help other caretakers who find themselves struggling while watching their loved one decline.