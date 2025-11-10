Author Paul Shemella’s New Book, "Into the Mist: An Alzheimer's Journey," Documents the Author’s Journey of Caring for His Wife Amidst Her Worsening Alzheimer’s
Recent release “Into the Mist: An Alzheimer's Journey” from Page Publishing author Paul Shemella is a powerful memoir that chronicles the author’s coping with his wife’s worsening Alzheimer’s as he continues to care for her and remain devoted to her. Through sharing their story, Shemella aims to help other caretakers who find themselves struggling while watching their loved one decline.
Houston, TX, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Shemella, the president of The Lindella Foundation, as well as a retired Navy SEAL captain and lecturer emeritus for the United States Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, has completed his new book, “Into the Mist: An Alzheimer's Journey”: a powerful love story that carries readers through the unexpected ordeal of coping with the worsening signs and symptoms of a loved one’s Alzheimer’s as the author continues to care for his wife, Lena, through her disease.
“I want to tell our story to as many people as possible, hoping it will help others deal with this cruel condition,” writes Shemella. “Each story is a bit different, but they all have much in common, not the least of which is the ultimate outcome. When Lena got sick, I knew nothing about the disease that was slowly drawing the love of my life into the mist. When I began talking and asking about it, I found that everyone has a story—if not a close relative, then a friend of a loved one, or a friend of a friend, and so on. I benefited from each one of those stories as I stumbled along the path. I thought my experience could add to the collective knowledge available to healthy spouses, parents, and children caring for their beloveds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Shemella’s poignant story is one of love and devotion amidst the heartache and grief that dementia causes, inspiring readers as the author and his wife manage to live from one moment of joy to the next. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Into the Mist” is sure to resonate with anyone who has watched a loved one suffer through Alzheimer’s, helping them to know they are not alone in their pain.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Into the Mist: An Alzheimer's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
