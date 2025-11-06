M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Promotes Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager
M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a leading industrial contractor and fabricator headquartered in Delaware, is proud to announce the promotion of Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager.
With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Gerhart has built a strong reputation for leadership, collaboration, and delivering projects safely and efficiently. Since joining M. Davis & Sons, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.
In his new role, Gerhart will oversee project planning, estimating, and execution ensuring every project that is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest safety and quality standards.
“Kirk’s leadership and hands-on experience make him a natural fit for this position,” said Scott Dolor, Vice President of Operations. “He continuously goes above and beyond to deliver results our clients can count on.”
Celebrating over 155 years of service, M. Davis & Sons continues its legacy as a trusted industry leader, driven by innovation, integrity, and the dedication of team members like Kirk Gerhart.
For more information, please contact:
Elaine.buonopane@mdavisinc.com
About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. is a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial contractor that builds, installs and services facilities and manufacturing plants. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis is headquartered in Delaware with additional manufacturing and engineering plants in Maryland and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com.
