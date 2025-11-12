Hope’s Door Amplifies Outreach During Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Hawthorne, NY, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope’s Door, a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence, leaned into their outreach efforts this October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The agency made it a priority to increase visibility and engagement in an active effort to bring attention to the families and children affected by domestic and intimate partner violence.
On the 1 of October, Hope’s Door launched their partnership with the New York City-based company, Unsent Letters, that promotes healing through anonymous written expression.
The month-long partnership encouraged individuals to submit anonymous letters of the things they have left unsaid to release the weight of things they may have been carrying. In addition to the Unsent Letters initiative, Hope’s Door’s community was asked to take part in virtual walks with their family and friends as a pledge of support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
On October 15 Hope’s Door hosted its annual fall cocktail event, A Hopeful Evening, at the beautiful Kanopi Restaurant in White Plains, NY. The evening was filled with awareness and fellowship with a focus on what it means to be an ally. Special guest Mayor of White Plains, Tom Roach, attended the event, presenting Hope’s Door and Executive Director CarlLa Horton with a proclamation and lighting the fountains purple at Renaissance Plaza Park in honor of domestic violence awareness.
The following day Hope’s Door joined their sister agencies for the Shine the Light Walk to walk across the Mario Cuomo bridge to show that they are unified in the fight against domestic and intimate partner violence.
Hope’s Door continued its outreach on the 22, with their inaugural Golf Outing, Tee Off for Hope. The outing, hosted in partnership with the Summit Club, in Armonk, NY was a way for the organization to engage a new audience of supporters while expanding awareness of its mission. Hope’s Door was also slated to host a panel discussion, Behind the Veil: Gabby Petito, in October using scenes from the national coverage of her story to explore the complexities, warning signs, and far-reaching impact of IPV at The Bedford Playhouse, but due to technical issues the event was rescheduled to November 11.
The month closed out with Executive Director, CarlLa Horton, joined by leaders of domestic violence services agencies, in partnership with the Westchester County Board of Legislators, to underscore that the commitment to raise awareness for those affected by abuse does not end in October as the need is ongoing and growing. Horton highlighted the importance of Hope’s Door’s work and how deeply the organization values the healing and growth of its clients.
“It’s not all physical, emotional abuse can be every bit of damaging. So, if you’re living with abuse, isolated, afraid to be there, afraid to leave, you left and it got worse after you went back. We are here for you.” Horton stated during her speech at the Westchester Board of Legislators.
View photos from A Hopeful Evening: hopesdoorny.org/news-events/a-hopeful-evening-2025/
View photos from Tee Off for Hope: hopesdoorny.org/news-events/tee-off-for-hope-2025/
About Hope’s Door:
Hope’s Door is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) charity that seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. For more information, go to www.HopesDoorNY.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. For free and confidential help, call our 24/7 bilingual hotline at 888-438-8700.
