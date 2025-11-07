Agile Auto Appoints Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor
Newark, DE, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor. A respected consultant and former dealership owner, Ed has advised OEMs, dealers, and industry partners nationwide, earning recognition for his proven ability to drive profitability, strengthen performance, and inspire lasting growth.
Having met Ed French during his time leading strategic initiatives at AutoTrader Group for Chip Perry, John Ellis, CEO of Agile Auto was immediately impressed by his deep industry knowledge and proven go-to-market success. Ellis commented, “We’re incredibly grateful to have someone with that level of experience and track record contributing to our mission. The team is thrilled to welcome him to the Agile Auto family.”
Ed French is a consultant who advises OEMs, dealers and other companies serving the retail automotive sector. Over the last 16 years, nearly 9,000 executives and support personnel have attended workshops and seminars facilitated by French. Over his 53+ year career in the retail automotive industry, he has served as a department head of all profit centers, as well as owner/partner of several franchised dealerships.
He was the CEO/Managing Partner for a large chain of automotive dealerships in the Midwest for over fifteen years where during his tenure the profitability improved 700 percent and retail volume increased by 300 percent. Along with these accomplishments, Ed also owned multiple new and used operations in the Midwest. Before that assignment, Ed was engaged by Ford Motor Company as a “turnaround specialist” where he assisted non profitable dealerships throughout the USA increase profits and streamline processes.
Ed holds a BS degree from Purdue University and currently resides with his wife Annie in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
About Agile Auto
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. The Agile Auto Intelligence Platform is purpose-built for used car operations, turning IMS, DMS, and Market data into a powerhouse operational playbook.
Designed for modern dealerships, the platform unifies fragmented data into a single source of operational truth, delivering the clarity leaders need to act with precision and confidence. Our mission is to empower used car operations with the intelligence, visibility, and accountability needed to thrive in today’s fast-moving market.
MediaContact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
