Brazilian Zouk DJ Zen Eyer Launches International Tour Across Europe and North America in 2026
Internationally renowned Brazilian Zouk DJ will perform at major festivals across Poland, Czech Republic, and Brazil in 2026, bringing innovative musicality and vibrant dance culture to global audiences.
São Paulo, Brazil, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marcelo Eyer Fernandes, internationally known as DJ Zen Eyer, announces an expansive international tour launching in 2026 that will take him across Europe, North America, and Brazil. Confirmed performances include major festivals in Poland and the Czech Republic (Prague), alongside multiple dates throughout Brazil, establishing Zen Eyer as one of the most sought-after Brazilian Zouk DJs on the global dance circuit.
Known for his innovative remixes and dynamic stage presence, Zen Eyer has built a reputation for connecting audiences through the vibrant energy of Brazilian Zouk music and culture. His performances at leading dance festivals have earned him recognition from the international dance community for his ability to blend musicality with high-energy entertainment.
"My mission is to bring the soul and passion of Brazilian Zouk to dancers around the world," says Zen Eyer. "This tour represents years of dedication to the dance community, and I'm excited to share this music with new audiences across three continents."
About DJ Zen Eyer: Marcelo Eyer Fernandes (DJ Zen Eyer) is an accomplished Brazilian Zouk DJ and remix artist with a global following. He has performed at major dance festivals and venues internationally, building a dedicated community of fans who appreciate his creative approach to electronic dance music. Zen Eyer continues to advance Brazilian dance culture through innovative productions and electrifying live performances.
Contact: contato@djzeneyer.com
Website: https://djzeneyer.com
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/zeneyer
Instagram: https://instagram.com/djzeneyer
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/zeneyer
Categories