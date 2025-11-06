Dr. Pierre Lapaine Joins Memorial Plastic Surgery’s Esteemed Team of Surgeons
Houston, TX, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Memorial Plastic Surgery proudly welcomes Dr. Pierre Lapaine, a board-certified plastic surgeon renowned for his expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures of the breast and body.
Dr. Lapaine brings a refined approach to cosmetic surgery—one that blends technical precision with artistic vision. Specializing in breast and body contouring, he is dedicated to helping patients achieve natural, balanced, and confidence-boosting results.
“What excites me most about joining Memorial Plastic Surgery is being part of a practice that shares my dedication to patient-centered care,” said Dr. Lapaine. “Every patient has a unique story and aesthetic goal, and I’m committed to providing results that look natural and feel authentic to who they are.”
His approach to cosmetics is rooted in compassion, allowing his patients to define the silhouette and aesthetics they want as he guides them in every step of their journey toward achieving their most beautiful self. Through this human-centric approach, he has built unwavering trust and strong relationships with his patients.
Recognized as one of Texas’ leading cosmetic and reconstructive surgery practices, Memorial Plastic Surgery is home to a distinguished team of board-certified surgeons—Dr. Patrick Hsu, Dr. Kendall Roehl, Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, and Dr. Tyler McElwee—who together upholds a legacy of surgical excellence, innovation, and compassion.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lapaine to our growing team,” shared Dr. Patrick Hsu, founder of Memorial Plastic Surgery. “His exceptional training and patient-focused approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class aesthetic results.”
“Dr. Lapaine’s credentials and accomplishments speak volumes,” added Dr. Kendall Roehl. “His specialized expertise enhances our ability to offer patients the highest standard of care.”
Dr. Lapaine is certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and holds medical licenses in New York and Michigan. His clinical and academic background includes serving as Assistant Clinical Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and contributing to numerous peer-reviewed publications. His accolades include the APEX Award for Publication Excellence and the Mentor Group of the Year recognition from the University of Toronto Medical School.
Having completed a specialized fellowship in Houston, Dr. Lapaine’s return to the city marks both a professional and personal milestone. His vision aligns seamlessly with Memorial Plastic Surgery’s commitment to combining innovation, artistry, and compassionate care.
“In aesthetic surgery, my goal is to create results that enhance—not alter—each patient’s natural beauty,” said Dr. Lapaine. “It’s about balance, precision, and helping patients feel truly confident in their own skin.”
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu in 2013, and joined by Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among Texas’s top practices for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body. With offices in Houston and Clear Lake, the practice is known for its personalized care, state-of-the-art techniques, and team of nationally recognized surgeons.
Dr. Lapaine brings a refined approach to cosmetic surgery—one that blends technical precision with artistic vision. Specializing in breast and body contouring, he is dedicated to helping patients achieve natural, balanced, and confidence-boosting results.
“What excites me most about joining Memorial Plastic Surgery is being part of a practice that shares my dedication to patient-centered care,” said Dr. Lapaine. “Every patient has a unique story and aesthetic goal, and I’m committed to providing results that look natural and feel authentic to who they are.”
His approach to cosmetics is rooted in compassion, allowing his patients to define the silhouette and aesthetics they want as he guides them in every step of their journey toward achieving their most beautiful self. Through this human-centric approach, he has built unwavering trust and strong relationships with his patients.
Recognized as one of Texas’ leading cosmetic and reconstructive surgery practices, Memorial Plastic Surgery is home to a distinguished team of board-certified surgeons—Dr. Patrick Hsu, Dr. Kendall Roehl, Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, and Dr. Tyler McElwee—who together upholds a legacy of surgical excellence, innovation, and compassion.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lapaine to our growing team,” shared Dr. Patrick Hsu, founder of Memorial Plastic Surgery. “His exceptional training and patient-focused approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class aesthetic results.”
“Dr. Lapaine’s credentials and accomplishments speak volumes,” added Dr. Kendall Roehl. “His specialized expertise enhances our ability to offer patients the highest standard of care.”
Dr. Lapaine is certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and holds medical licenses in New York and Michigan. His clinical and academic background includes serving as Assistant Clinical Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and contributing to numerous peer-reviewed publications. His accolades include the APEX Award for Publication Excellence and the Mentor Group of the Year recognition from the University of Toronto Medical School.
Having completed a specialized fellowship in Houston, Dr. Lapaine’s return to the city marks both a professional and personal milestone. His vision aligns seamlessly with Memorial Plastic Surgery’s commitment to combining innovation, artistry, and compassionate care.
“In aesthetic surgery, my goal is to create results that enhance—not alter—each patient’s natural beauty,” said Dr. Lapaine. “It’s about balance, precision, and helping patients feel truly confident in their own skin.”
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu in 2013, and joined by Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among Texas’s top practices for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body. With offices in Houston and Clear Lake, the practice is known for its personalized care, state-of-the-art techniques, and team of nationally recognized surgeons.
Contact
Memorial Plastic SurgeryContact
Patrick Hsu
(713) 633-4411
https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com
Patrick Hsu
(713) 633-4411
https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com
Categories