Peli Launches the ATX22 Carry-On: First in New TRAVEL Range of Rugged Hard-Sided Luggage
Peli Products launches the ATX22 Carry-On, the first item in its new TRAVEL range, designed for travellers seeking durable luggage. The case features Peli’s crushproof hard-shell construction, water-resistant seal, telescopic handle and 360° spinner wheels, plus interior organisation. Cabin-friendly and built for both business and adventure travel, the ATX22 has already won the Travel Goods 2025 Award. Peli presents the ATX Series as stylish, resilient luggage for modern lifestyles.
Barcelona, Spain, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peli Products, the global leader in protective cases and portable lighting systems, announces the launch of the ATX22 Carry-On Hard-Sided Luggage, the first product in its new TRAVEL range. Designed for adventurous travellers seeking ultimate protection and organisation, the ATX Series marks Peli’s bold expansion into premium luggage. The ATX22 has already gained international recognition, winning the prestigious Travel Goods 2025 Award in the United States.
Crafted with Peli’s signature hard-shell durability, the ATX22 combines robust construction with a refined design suitable for both business and leisure travel. Measuring cabin-friendly dimensions, it is engineered to withstand the rigours of transit while keeping belongings safe from impact and weather conditions.
The ATX22 features:
Crushproof and impact-resistant shell for maximum protection.
Telescopic handle and Hinomoto® 360-degree spinner wheels for effortless mobility.
Water-resistant seal to shield contents from rain and splashes.
Smart interior organisation for keeping essentials accessible and secure.
With the travel industry rebounding and hybrid working blurring the lines between business and leisure trips, the ATX22 addresses a growing demand for resilient, versatile, and stylish luggage that performs across environments.
“Travellers in Europe need luggage that keeps pace with their lifestyles, from business trips to weekend getaways and off-the-grid adventures. With the ATX22, the first in our new TRAVEL range, we bring Peli’s proven protective technology into the luggage sector with a product that’s both functional and sophisticated,” said David Douillet, Director Consumer Sales.
For more information on the ATX22 Carry-On Luggage, please visit www.peli.com.
