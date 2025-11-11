Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide
Jackson, MS, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steady Home Maintenance, LLC, a trusted provider of handyman and home maintenance services in the Jackson metro area, today announced the acquisition of JDC Contracting, the 2025 Remodeler of the Year as recognized by the Home Builders Association of Mississippi (HBAM). This strategic merger positions the combined company to offer comprehensive home services ranging from routine maintenance to custom remodels while expanding its footprint to a statewide presence.
The merger brings together two complementary businesses with a shared commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Steady Home Maintenance has built its reputation on reliable, professional handyman and small maintenance services, while JDC Contracting has distinguished itself through exceptional custom remodeling work that earned industry recognition from HBAM.
"We've had the privilege of working alongside JD and his team over the past year on a subcontract basis, and this partnership has been transformative for our company," said J.R. Crowell, Co-founder and CEO of Steady Home Maintenance. "JD has become not just a business partner, but a friend and mentor. This merger allows us to expand our service offerings significantly without compromising the quality and personalized processes our clients have come to expect."
Under the new structure, JD Carroll will lead the company's remodeling division, bringing his award-winning expertise and proven track record to serve clients across Mississippi. The merger enables both companies to scale their operations while maintaining the high standards that have defined their respective brands.
"This is an exciting opportunity to reach more homeowners throughout Mississippi with the comprehensive services they need," said JD Carroll, formerly of JDC Contracting. "By combining our strengths, we can be a one-stop solution for everything from fixing a leaky faucet to designing and executing a complete home transformation."
The merged company will continue to operate from the Jackson metro area while actively expanding services to communities across Mississippi. Existing clients of both Steady Home Maintenance and JDC Contracting will continue to receive the same quality service with expanded capabilities now available under one roof.
About Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
Steady Home Maintenance, LLC is a Jackson, Mississippi-based home services company specializing in handyman work and small home maintenance tasks. With a commitment to reliability, quality craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Steady Home Maintenance has built a loyal client base throughout the Jackson metro area. Following the acquisition of award-winning JDC Contracting, the company now offers comprehensive services from routine maintenance to custom remodeling projects, with plans to expand to a statewide presence across Mississippi.
For more information, visit www.steadyhomemaintenance.com or call 601-500-5040.
J.R. Crowell
601-500-5040
Www.steadyhomemaintenance.com
