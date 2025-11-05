ReadyBid Unveils Next-Gen Hotel RFP Solution to Power Smarter Sourcing and Global Procurement Efficiency
Carlsbad, CA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ReadyBid, the industry’s most trusted hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing platform, today announced the launch of its next-generation hotel RFP solution, built to simplify sourcing, enhance transparency, and empower corporate travel management teams with smarter automation.
The new platform represents a major advancement in hotel procurement technology, combining AI-powered analytics, configurable workflows, and intelligent supplier benchmarking. Designed to help enterprises bid on hotels globally with precision and speed, ReadyBid’s enhanced system is redefining how multinational organizations manage their annual RFP cycles and hotel partnerships.
“Our mission is simple - to make hotel sourcing smarter, faster, and more transparent,” said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. “The latest generation of ReadyBid delivers the automation and intelligence that global procurement teams have been demanding for years.”
The enhanced hotel sourcing tool streamlines the RFP lifecycle from creation to negotiation, allowing buyers to build customizable hotel RFP templates, launch sourcing events instantly, and compare bids across hundreds of markets in real time. The platform’s AI-driven dashboards help travel and procurement leaders identify best-fit suppliers, monitor rate trends, and ensure policy compliance with ease.
Already adopted by leading Fortune 500 companies and Travel Management Companies (TMCs), the new ReadyBid platform strengthens collaboration between buyers and hotels by creating a centralized hub for sourcing communication, negotiation tracking, and performance analytics.
“Procurement professionals deserve technology that empowers - not overwhelms,” Friedmann added. “ReadyBid’s evolution is about transforming outdated, manual hotel RFP processes into intelligent, unified experiences that drive results.”
With its continuous innovation and customer-centric design, ReadyBid reinforces its reputation as a market leader in hotel RFP automation and hotel sourcing excellence.
Visit: https://rfp.readybid.net Contact: support@readybid.net
Address: 5872 Owens Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Phone: (+1) 619 378 1325
Joseph Friedmann
+1 619 378 1325
https://rfp.readybid.net
