Author Peter Francis Sottile’s New Book, "Just Thinking Out Loud," is a Collection of Poems and Reflections That Share the Author’s Observations of the Human Experience
Recent release “Just Thinking Out Loud: Written between 1973 and 2024 in no specific order” from Page Publishing author Peter Francis Sottile is a poignant and compelling series of poems and reflections that explore a wide range of human emotions and relationships, as well as the author’s thoughts on the beauty of the planet and the harm mankind is inflicting on Mother Nature.
W Simsbury, CT, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peter Francis Sottile has completed his new book, “Just Thinking Out Loud: Written between 1973 and 2024 in no specific order”: a stirring assortment of poems and other various writings that invite readers to peer into the author’s heart and mind to discover his views on the world around him and the human condition.
“Within these pages, you’ll find words meant to spark conversation and reflection—perfect for sharing with family and friends,” writes Sottile. “This book invites you to explore heartfelt observations on the human experience: love, true love, lost love, family, friendship, and the emotional tug-of-war they create within our hearts.
“You’ll also encounter a conservationist’s perspective on the beauty of our planet, the gifts of nature, and the damage we humans have inflicted upon our precious Mother Earth. Several poems touch on the careless disregard for air quality, the pollution of oceans and rivers, the destruction of forests, and the loss of wildlife—each expressing concern for the delicate balance of our natural world.
“This work also delves into the deep emotions tied to family, friendship, and romantic love, as mentioned earlier. Through these writings, you’ll be invited to reflect on the complexity of life and how we are all entangled in this shared experience—this stage we call life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Peter Francis Sottile’s engaging collection will resonate with readers from all walks of life with each turn of the page, offering them a comforting poetic journey of hope and connection amidst the chaos of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Just Thinking Out Loud: Written between 1973 and 2024 in no specific order” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
