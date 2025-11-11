Author Peter Francis Sottile’s New Book, "Just Thinking Out Loud," is a Collection of Poems and Reflections That Share the Author’s Observations of the Human Experience

Recent release “Just Thinking Out Loud: Written between 1973 and 2024 in no specific order” from Page Publishing author Peter Francis Sottile is a poignant and compelling series of poems and reflections that explore a wide range of human emotions and relationships, as well as the author’s thoughts on the beauty of the planet and the harm mankind is inflicting on Mother Nature.