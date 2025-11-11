Author Donna J. Hall Nobles’s New Book, “Savoring Scriptures and Stories for the Soul,” is a Collection of Inspirational Devotionals
Recent release “Savoring Scriptures and Stories for the Soul” from Covenant Books author Donna J. Hall Nobles is a collection of uplifting devotionals that serve as an invitation to meditate on the presence of God—past, present, and future. They will challenge readers to develop a mindset—an “antenna”—to capture the wondrous banquet God prepares.
Anderson, IN, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donna J. Hall Nobles, a graduate of Benton Harbor High School in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and Anderson College (now University) in Anderson, Indiana, has completed her new book, “Savoring Scriptures and Stories for the Soul”: a collection of meditative devotionals that encourage readers to savor the tasty, satisfying, nutritious scriptures and stories.
Including having been a minister’s wife, Donna has been a public school and religious education teacher, YMCA program director, and then a caseworker in Indiana at the Madison County Division of Family and Children for twentytwo years.
During her retirement, Donna has volunteered in the worship arts program at her local church, enjoyed time with crafts, and devoted her energy to her lifelong love of creative writing. In addition to this book of devotionals, she has published a novel and a book of encouraging meditations.
Donna herself currently resides in Indiana. She has a son and daughter-in-law in Texas and a daughter and son-in-law in South Carolina. She is a grandmother to three granddaughters and one grandson.
Donna shares, “I am consistently delighted to discover new ways of God’s presence, not only in the scriptures and Biblical characters but also in stories of everyday people in everyday life. That is what I love to share.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna J. Hall Nobles’s new book brings strength and purpose to readers’ journeys.
Readers can purchase “Savoring Scriptures and Stories for the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
