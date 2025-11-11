Author Donna J. Hall Nobles’s New Book, “Savoring Scriptures and Stories for the Soul,” is a Collection of Inspirational Devotionals

Recent release “Savoring Scriptures and Stories for the Soul” from Covenant Books author Donna J. Hall Nobles is a collection of uplifting devotionals that serve as an invitation to meditate on the presence of God—past, present, and future. They will challenge readers to develop a mindset—an “antenna”—to capture the wondrous banquet God prepares.