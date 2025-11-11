Author John B. Hawkins’s New Book, “GOD and MAMMON in the 21st Century,” is a Thought-Provoking Scripture-Based Work That Analyzes America’s Founding Documents

Recent release “GOD and MAMMON in the 21st Century” from Covenant Books author John B. Hawkins begins with the introduction of the biblical origins of choice between good and evil and then relates the historic Judeo-Christian values of the biblical good to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.