Author John B. Hawkins’s New Book, “GOD and MAMMON in the 21st Century,” is a Thought-Provoking Scripture-Based Work That Analyzes America’s Founding Documents
Recent release “GOD and MAMMON in the 21st Century” from Covenant Books author John B. Hawkins begins with the introduction of the biblical origins of choice between good and evil and then relates the historic Judeo-Christian values of the biblical good to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.
Tulsa, OK, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John B. Hawkins, who graduated cum laude from Rice University in 1968 with a BA in the honors program in economics, has completed his new book, “GOD and MAMMON in the 21st Century”: a compelling work that explores six specific trends that are undermining the moral principles embedded in America’s founding documents.
Author John B. Hawkins earned Phi Beta Kappa recognition at Rice. He was commissioned as a naval officer in March 1969 and served as an independent duty supply officer on board a destroyer for three years. He then earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1974.
From 1974 to 1975, Mr. Hawkins worked as a management consultant with the Chicago office of McKinsey & Company. He moved to Tulsa in late 1975 and commenced full-time involvement in the energy business, organizing his first investor drilling fund in 1976. The company continued to raise its own drilling capital, initially from private sources and then from public sources, beginning in 1979. In 1984, Fortune magazine ranked Hawkins’s drilling programs first in performance in the United States.
In the late 1980s and 1990s, Mr. Hawkins led the company into new businesses, expanding into international power development and gas compression services. He was the initial CEO of publicly listed Hawkins Energy Corporation, a gas compression company established by a roll-up of Hawkins drilling programs. Mr. Hawkins also identified the gas-fired power sector as an emerging opportunity and was the initiator of the Uch Power Plant, a 586 MW, $650 million power plant constructed in Baluchistan, Pakistan.
In 2005, Mr. Hawkins organized IGS Utilities and acquired Mountaineer Gas Company (MGC), the largest gas distribution company in West Virginia. Mr. Hawkins is currently president of Hawkins International, Inc., with investments in the United States of America and China.
In 2023, Mr. Hawkins authored “Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just Like You.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John B. Hawkins’s new book highlights how governmental lust for power and wealth is personified through the biblical characterization of Mammon. The ancient choice between good and evil is thus presented in the context of contemporary American governance and institutions.
Readers can purchase “GOD and MAMMON in the 21st Century” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
