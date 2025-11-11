Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Blemished Crowns: King Solomon and President Biden," is an In-Depth Look at the Similar Failings of Solomon and Joe Biden.

Recent release “Blemished Crowns: King Solomon and President Biden” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a fascinating read that draws comparisons between the Biblical King Solomon and former U.S. President Joe Biden, focusing on perceived shortcomings and controversies associated with each leader's time in power that ended with tarnished legacies.