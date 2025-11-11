Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Blemished Crowns: King Solomon and President Biden," is an In-Depth Look at the Similar Failings of Solomon and Joe Biden.
Recent release “Blemished Crowns: King Solomon and President Biden” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a fascinating read that draws comparisons between the Biblical King Solomon and former U.S. President Joe Biden, focusing on perceived shortcomings and controversies associated with each leader's time in power that ended with tarnished legacies.
Anchorage, AK, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Meaders, who spent forty years engaged in intelligence work, has completed his new book, “Blemished Crowns: King Solomon and President Biden”: a compelling and thorough comparison between King Solomon and former US President Joe Biden, exploring parallels between their struggles, failures, and blemished legacies.
“This book involves areas most often noted in King Solomon’s reign, such as his fascination with the three Ws of wisdom, wealth, and women,” shares Meaders. “Also included are areas applicable to both him and President Biden—kingship, law and lawfare, military and immigration, religion and idolatry, and progeny and legacy. Information came from more than four hundred sources, tied together with interspersed verbiage.
“This book should be of interest in understanding how Joe Biden’s person and politics impacted his legacy as an American politician and his standing as a ‘good Catholic.’ It should also provide a contemporary focus on people who have always considered Solomon to have been a man with no negative traits or sins. In the final analysis, each failed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Meaders’s new book is an enlightening read that will help audiences better understand the perceived failures of President Biden, and how his actions led to a dissatisfied nation and an administration that ended in shame.
Readers can purchase “Blemished Crowns: King Solomon and President Biden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
