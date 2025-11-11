Author Pst Olajide Johnson Kushimo’s New Book, "Holy Spirit Within You," is a Powerful Discussion on the Incredible Spiritual Energy Inside Each Individual

Recent release “Holy Spirit Within You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pst Olajide Johnson Kushimo is an inspirational discussion that explores the deep truth that there is a spirit within all of God’s people that desires to help them make great exploits while helping readers cope with and overcome all of life’s challenges.