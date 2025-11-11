Author Pst Olajide Johnson Kushimo’s New Book, "Holy Spirit Within You," is a Powerful Discussion on the Incredible Spiritual Energy Inside Each Individual
Recent release “Holy Spirit Within You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pst Olajide Johnson Kushimo is an inspirational discussion that explores the deep truth that there is a spirit within all of God’s people that desires to help them make great exploits while helping readers cope with and overcome all of life’s challenges.
New York, NY, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pst Olajide Johnson Kushimo, a loving husband and father of five, as well as a widely sought-after minister of the Gospel, writer, author, and teacher of the Word of God, has completed his new book, “Holy Spirit Within You”: a thought-provoking, faith-based read that highlights the divine energy that dwells within all of God’s people.
Uniquely gifted in his service to the Lord, author Pst Olajide Johnson Kushimo holds a diploma and postgraduate diploma in theology (biblical studies) from Faith Theology and Seminary College and the Redeemer Bible College in Ogun State Nigeria respectively. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography and master’s degree in geography and planning from the University of Jos and University of Lagos respectively. The author also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Lagos State University all in Nigeria.
“Graduating from chapter to chapter, the reader undergoes a life-transforming encounter, which renews the mind, thereby enabling the individual to see life from an entirely different perspective,” writes Kushimo. “The message in this book uses personal, practicable, and emulable life experiences using deep biblical inferences and anecdotes from both the contemporary world and the Bible to create a practical plan for a successful living. Having an encounter with the Holy Spirit isn’t ordinary and is rare. With this book, you will get to understand the amazing benefits that accompany a sincere divine partnership with the uniquely wonderful power and person who resides in you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pst Olajide Johnson Kushimo’s enlightening series will help readers discern the Spirit’s presence within them, rekindling their connection to the Lord and who He longs for them to be. Through Kushimo’s writings, readers will rediscover the spiritual harmony within themselves, enabling them to tackle life’s trials with a newfound sense of faith and freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Holy Spirit Within You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
