Author Driton Morina’s New Book, "Through the Flames of Kosova," Tells the True Account of Nëna Xhylë and the Trials She Faced During Kosova’s Fight for Independence
Recent release "Through the Flames of Kosova: As Told by Nëna Xhylë (Mother Rosie) The Untold Atrocities of Former Yugoslavia Based on a True Story" from Newman Springs Publishing author Driton Morina is a poignant, true account of Nëna Xhylë’s fight for survival amidst the Kosova struggle for freedom, highlighting the strength of a mother's heart in the face of war.
New York, NY, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Driton Morina, who holds a BA in Islamic Studies and an MA in comparative religion, and currently works as a teacher while pursuing a second MA in education and English literature, has completed his new book "Through the Flames of Kosova: As Told by Nëna Xhylë (Mother Rosie) The Untold Atrocities of Former Yugoslavia Based on a True Story": a powerful account that explores the experiences and hardships faced by Nëna Xhylë during the brutal conflict in Kosova, as the region navigated the collapse of Yugoslavia and the struggle for freedom.
Author Driton Morina previously served as a lecturer in the history of religions and has contributed articles on peace and religious coexistence to international journals, including the Yearbook of Muslims in Europe. In addition to academia, he has worked with various international charity organizations in Kosova, gaining significant experience in human resources while witnessing firsthand the profound suffering of his people. The stories of loss and resilience he encountered inspired him to write this book, which not only draws on a true story but also encapsulates the untold narratives of countless others whose pain and injustices have remained in the shadows.
“In the heart of Kosova, where resilience confronts despair, a mother’s voice rises to tell a story of survival, sacrifice, and enduring hope,” writes Morina. “‘Through the Flames of Kosova’ vividly recounts the trials faced during the brutal conflict, as seen through the eyes of a woman who carried the weight of a family’s suffering while keeping their spirit alive.
“Spanning generations, this poignant narrative intertwines personal anguish with the broader struggle of a nation for freedom. It is a deeply human story of love, loss, and the unbreakable bond between land and identity, showcasing the extraordinary strength of a mother’s heart amid the flames of war. Her story is not just one of personal survival but also the collective experience of hundreds of thousands of women, a message of deep determination that echoes the greatest fight for freedom within her humble homeland.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Driton Morina’s enthralling tale will take readers on a journey through hardship and redemption, capturing the enduring human capacity for hope, even in the darkest times. A tribute to courage, heritage, and the unbreakable bond between land and its people, “Through the Flames of Kosova” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a tribute to those unheard voices and as a reminder to the international community of its vital role in supporting Kosova.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Through the Flames of Kosova: As Told by Nëna Xhylë (Mother Rosie) The Untold Atrocities of Former Yugoslavia Based on a True Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Driton Morina previously served as a lecturer in the history of religions and has contributed articles on peace and religious coexistence to international journals, including the Yearbook of Muslims in Europe. In addition to academia, he has worked with various international charity organizations in Kosova, gaining significant experience in human resources while witnessing firsthand the profound suffering of his people. The stories of loss and resilience he encountered inspired him to write this book, which not only draws on a true story but also encapsulates the untold narratives of countless others whose pain and injustices have remained in the shadows.
“In the heart of Kosova, where resilience confronts despair, a mother’s voice rises to tell a story of survival, sacrifice, and enduring hope,” writes Morina. “‘Through the Flames of Kosova’ vividly recounts the trials faced during the brutal conflict, as seen through the eyes of a woman who carried the weight of a family’s suffering while keeping their spirit alive.
“Spanning generations, this poignant narrative intertwines personal anguish with the broader struggle of a nation for freedom. It is a deeply human story of love, loss, and the unbreakable bond between land and identity, showcasing the extraordinary strength of a mother’s heart amid the flames of war. Her story is not just one of personal survival but also the collective experience of hundreds of thousands of women, a message of deep determination that echoes the greatest fight for freedom within her humble homeland.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Driton Morina’s enthralling tale will take readers on a journey through hardship and redemption, capturing the enduring human capacity for hope, even in the darkest times. A tribute to courage, heritage, and the unbreakable bond between land and its people, “Through the Flames of Kosova” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a tribute to those unheard voices and as a reminder to the international community of its vital role in supporting Kosova.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Through the Flames of Kosova: As Told by Nëna Xhylë (Mother Rosie) The Untold Atrocities of Former Yugoslavia Based on a True Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories