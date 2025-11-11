Author Driton Morina’s New Book, "Through the Flames of Kosova," Tells the True Account of Nëna Xhylë and the Trials She Faced During Kosova’s Fight for Independence

Recent release "Through the Flames of Kosova: As Told by Nëna Xhylë (Mother Rosie) The Untold Atrocities of Former Yugoslavia Based on a True Story" from Newman Springs Publishing author Driton Morina is a poignant, true account of Nëna Xhylë’s fight for survival amidst the Kosova struggle for freedom, highlighting the strength of a mother's heart in the face of war.