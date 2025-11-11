Author D. Shaw, D.V.M.’s New Book, "The Spirit Cannot be Gelded," Chronicles the Author’s Bond Shared with Her Lifelong Friend Through Life’s Trials and Triumphs

Recent release "The Spirit Cannot Be Gelded" from Newman Springs Publishing author D. Shaw, D.V.M. is a poignant and moving autobiographical account that documents the powerful bond shared between the author and her best friend, Pam Plummer. From their initial meeting to their adventures owning two Peruvian Paso horses, Dr. Shaw weaves a story of true friendship and sisterhood.