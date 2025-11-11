Author D. Shaw, D.V.M.’s New Book, "The Spirit Cannot be Gelded," Chronicles the Author’s Bond Shared with Her Lifelong Friend Through Life’s Trials and Triumphs
Recent release "The Spirit Cannot Be Gelded" from Newman Springs Publishing author D. Shaw, D.V.M. is a poignant and moving autobiographical account that documents the powerful bond shared between the author and her best friend, Pam Plummer. From their initial meeting to their adventures owning two Peruvian Paso horses, Dr. Shaw weaves a story of true friendship and sisterhood.
Billings, MO, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D. Shaw, D.V.M., who earned her doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State University in 1978 and practiced for five years in Kansas City for different veterinarians before purchasing her own hospital at the Lake of the Ozarks in Laurie, Missouri, has completed her new book, "The Spirit Cannot Be Gelded": a heartfelt and stirring memoir that chronicles the author’s incredible life-changing friendship with her best friend, Pam Plummer.
“In 1985, two young women began an adventure with two horses which were much bigger and stronger than they were,” writes Dr. Shaw. “That adventure consisted of a struggle for life and circumstances which saw them through long travels, Mother Nature’s microbursts, plus trials and tribulations which presented lasting learning experiences and comedies of errors. Even through all these trials, their spirits were tested but never broken.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D. Shaw, D.V.M.’s deeply personal account is a story of love, strife, fighting the elements, and learning experiences rolled up in the midlife years of two women who had the same interests and love of animals.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Spirit Cannot Be Gelded" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In 1985, two young women began an adventure with two horses which were much bigger and stronger than they were,” writes Dr. Shaw. “That adventure consisted of a struggle for life and circumstances which saw them through long travels, Mother Nature’s microbursts, plus trials and tribulations which presented lasting learning experiences and comedies of errors. Even through all these trials, their spirits were tested but never broken.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D. Shaw, D.V.M.’s deeply personal account is a story of love, strife, fighting the elements, and learning experiences rolled up in the midlife years of two women who had the same interests and love of animals.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Spirit Cannot Be Gelded" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories