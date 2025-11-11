David Tilson’s New Book, "Copperman," a Riveting Autobiographical Account That Chronicles the Author’s Time Serving in the United States Navy Between 1971 and 1975
Waco, TX, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Tilson, a veteran of the Navy and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, and more recently, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, has completed his most recent book, “Copperman”: a compelling memoir that documents the author’s experiences while serving in the Navy, as well as the historical events he has been witnessed to during this time.
“This book covers my time in the United States Navy from January 1971 to January 1975,” shares Tilson. “I covered all the ports of call I had visited while on the two aircraft carriers I served, the USS Ticonderoga and the USS Oriskany.
“I had a very small part in history, being able to witness two Apollo recoveries, Apollo 16 and Apollo 17, as well as watching the recovery of the first crew to occupy the Skylab space station.
“For me, this was a growing-up time, a time to learn new tasks and show I was responsible for overcoming them.
“I will forever remember these experiences.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Tilson’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this moving account that weaves an intimate and deeply personal self-portrait of the author and his time in the Navy. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “Copperman” is not only a memoir but a testament to the brave men and women of the Navy who have put everything on the line to defend their nation.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Copperman” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
