City of Trees Real Estate, a Leading Real Estate Team, Announces a Nampa Estate Offering Rural Serenity and Modern Luxury
City of Trees Real Estate presents a 2.33-acre estate with no HOA or CCRs. This single-level home features a gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a spacious primary suite. Outside includes irrigated pastures, a 30x40 insulated shop with 220V, and a 3+ car garage. Enjoy rural living minutes from shopping, parks, and freeway access.
Nampa, ID, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate proudly presents 12220 Apple Rose Way, an exquisite 2.33-acre property that blends refined craftsmanship with the tranquility of small-acreage living—without the burden of CCRs or an HOA.
This thoughtfully designed single-level home welcomes you with an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. The gourmet kitchen serves as the heart of the home, featuring granite countertops, double ovens, stainless appliances, an oversized breakfast bar, and a butler’s pantry complete with its own sink. A formal dining area and spacious living room centered around a cozy fireplace make it ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.
The primary suite offers a retreat-like experience with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a generous walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bath, ensuring comfort and privacy for family or guests. Outside, beautifully landscaped grounds include irrigated, fully fenced and cross-fenced pastures—perfect for horses or livestock along with a 30x40 insulated shop equipped with 220V power and a 3+ car garage providing abundant storage.
Residents will enjoy peaceful rural living just minutes from shopping, healthcare, the YMCA, and major commuter routes. With natural gas heat, instant hot water, central vacuum plumbing, and a paved driveway, this home captures both elegance and practicality in one rare offering.
Tanya Robinson
(208) 278-6880
cityoftreesrealestate.com
