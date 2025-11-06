City of Trees Real Estate, a Leading Real Estate Team, Announces a Nampa Estate Offering Rural Serenity and Modern Luxury

City of Trees Real Estate presents a 2.33-acre estate with no HOA or CCRs. This single-level home features a gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a spacious primary suite. Outside includes irrigated pastures, a 30x40 insulated shop with 220V, and a 3+ car garage. Enjoy rural living minutes from shopping, parks, and freeway access.