Pro Football, Pro Basketball, Pro Baseball and College Sports Crossword Books Available for Sale on Amazon
Four books that contain crosswords/trivia dedicated to every pro team in the NFL, NBA, MLB and 33 of the top NCAA athletic programs. It packs hours of entertainment for knowledgeable sports fans.
Coconut Creek, FL, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0FL5HG77X/allbooks
Knowledgeable sports fans have a new reason to cheer author Troy Ory and the four sports crossword books he has created: The Pro Football Fanatic's Trivia/Crossword Challenge, Pro Basketball Fan's Crossword Challenge, The Pro Baseball Fan's Crossword Challenge and College Sport's Fan's Crossword Challenge. Each book contains a one-of-a-kind puzzle collection which delivers hours of fun for fans with knowledge of their favorite team(s) and sports eager to test their knowledge. Each book contains approximately 500 unique clues and answers for a brain boosting experience celebrating America's favorite sports.
Meticulous attention to detail and deep appreciation for the sports shines through on every page. From legendary players, franchise's key contributors to historic facts these books can spark friendly competition or collaborative efforts to solve the puzzles. It's a great way to provide hours of light-hearted entertainment
and tests memory and fandom.
Whether tailgating, traveling or just waiting for a kickoff or tip-off, Troy Ory's creations offer the perfect way to engage your passion for the sports while sharpening your mind.
A puzzle from each book is available on his Facebook page group: Sports Crosswords or if you wish a sample puzzle from any of the books can be sent directly to your e-mail by contacting the author Troy Ory at: orygames@aol.com
Knowledgeable sports fans have a new reason to cheer author Troy Ory and the four sports crossword books he has created: The Pro Football Fanatic's Trivia/Crossword Challenge, Pro Basketball Fan's Crossword Challenge, The Pro Baseball Fan's Crossword Challenge and College Sport's Fan's Crossword Challenge. Each book contains a one-of-a-kind puzzle collection which delivers hours of fun for fans with knowledge of their favorite team(s) and sports eager to test their knowledge. Each book contains approximately 500 unique clues and answers for a brain boosting experience celebrating America's favorite sports.
Meticulous attention to detail and deep appreciation for the sports shines through on every page. From legendary players, franchise's key contributors to historic facts these books can spark friendly competition or collaborative efforts to solve the puzzles. It's a great way to provide hours of light-hearted entertainment
and tests memory and fandom.
Whether tailgating, traveling or just waiting for a kickoff or tip-off, Troy Ory's creations offer the perfect way to engage your passion for the sports while sharpening your mind.
A puzzle from each book is available on his Facebook page group: Sports Crosswords or if you wish a sample puzzle from any of the books can be sent directly to your e-mail by contacting the author Troy Ory at: orygames@aol.com
Contact
Sports CrosswordsContact
Troy Ory
954-461-8100
Troy Ory
954-461-8100
Categories