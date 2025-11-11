Kenneth E. Straight III’s Newly Released "Heavenly Thoughts" is an Inspiring Collection of Poetry Reflecting Faith, Family, and Resilience
“Heavenly Thoughts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth E. Straight III shares heartfelt poems that explore God’s presence, the love of family, and the journey of overcoming life’s challenges, offering encouragement and hope to readers.
Morgantown, WV, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Heavenly Thoughts”: a moving poetry collection that highlights faith, personal reflection, and the enduring power of love and resilience. “Heavenly Thoughts” is the creation of published author, Kenneth E. Straight III, who grew up in a small town in southwestern Pennsylvania, where he volunteered as a firefighter and cared for his mother during her battle with cancer. After losing his mother, he struggled with his faith but later returned to the church following near-tragedies with his own children. Committed to helping others, Kenneth became a licensed minister and engaged in community service, from coat giveaways to financial support for those in need. He currently works at a hospital, continues to care for his special needs daughter, and recently overcame stage 4 lung cancer with remarkable resilience.
Straight shares, “While I was growing up, I used to write my own cards for everyone, but I never thought my poetry was any good. But my mom always loved what I wrote; she always looked forward to getting my homemade cards for her. I would do my own drawing for the cards, and then I would write my own message on it for the occasion. I always loved to draw and always got good grades in art class and all my drawing classes, but when it came to my writings, I never did very well and never think what I wrote was very good; however, all my family loved my writings and my cards.
As I grew up, I tried to refine my writings to make them better, but I still didn’t think they were good until I entered a poetry writing contest, and they chose to publish it. Then with the next poem I entered in the next contest, it got published again and also got me nominated for best poem and poet of the year. I got nominated for best poem or poet of the year nine times in a row, but I still never thought my poems were that good.
I love writing and drawing, but I have gotten away from drawings with the poems on the cards. But I have earned two degrees—the main degree I want to use more than anything is my Architectural CAD Drafting and Design degree. But I’m also more focused on my poetry to see how much people truly like them. Most of my poetry is about God but also about missing my mom, since she passed away from cancer when I was twenty years old. I think missing my mom has helped me write better than ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth E. Straight III’s new book encourages readers to find comfort, inspiration, and hope through poetry rooted in faith and life experience.
Consumers can purchase “Heavenly Thoughts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heavenly Thoughts”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
