Lisa Hauenstein’s Newly Released "Walking Like a Dog" is an Uplifting Christian Reflection on Faith, Life, and the Lessons Our Canine Companions Teach Us
“Walking Like a Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Hauenstein is an inspiring book that draws parallels between a dog’s behavior and human responses to life, encouraging readers to recognize God’s presence in all creation and trust in His guidance.
Ashland, OH, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Walking Like a Dog”: a heartfelt Christian book exploring the lessons dogs teach about faith, trust, and God’s love. “Walking Like a Dog” is the creation of published author, Lisa Hauenstein, a lifelong Ohio resident who is a devoted nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoys spending time with her family and her dogs, appreciating God’s creation. A devout Christian since childhood, Lisa believes God’s presence is evident in all things and aims to inspire readers to connect with Him through their dogs, seeking to glorify God in everything she does.
Hauenstein shares, “Of all the blessings in life, having dogs has got to be up there as one of the best. God knew that when He declared that His creation on day six was good. Believing that God can be seen in all His creations—even animals—Lisa shares observations she has gathered from a lifetime with dogs. She notes how dogs cope with anxiety, fear, joy, hunger, and expressions of love. She started comparing how a dog responds to life with how she responds to life. Her conclusion: she and her dogs were walking the same path. Times when they were scared and didn’t come to her, or times when they were ornery and she couldn’t catch them—she imagines that is how God looks at her. Why is she being silly and not trusting Him? Why is she heading down a path that isn’t good for her? The same.
No matter how we handle events in our lives, Jesus is loving, patient, and kind—always there, waiting for us. Lisa shares her life experiences with you in an effort to show the similarities between her response and how a dog responds, but in the end, glorifying God for His goodness, love, and provision.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Hauenstein’s new book offers readers a reflective, heartwarming guide to recognizing God’s hand in everyday life and learning lessons of trust, patience, and joy from their canine companions.
Consumers can purchase “Walking Like a Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking Like a Dog”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
