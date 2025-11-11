Delton R. Shadow’s Newly Released "What Time Is It?" is a Powerful Exploration of Faith, Truth, and the Divine Order Established by the Creator
“What Time Is It?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Delton R. Shadow is an insightful spiritual work that invites readers to rediscover God’s original design for time, worship, and righteousness, calling believers to return to the foundational truths of Scripture.
Port Matilda, PA, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What Time Is It?”: a thought-provoking discussion of the author’s lifelong spiritual journey and his growing understanding of God’s divine order and truth. “What Time Is It?” is the creation of published author, Delton R. Shadow, who was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 1949 and grew up in northern York County with his two older brothers. After graduating from Northeastern School District in 1967, he began an HVAC&R apprenticeship and later married his high school sweetheart in 1969. In 1972, the couple devoted their lives to Yahweh through His Son, Yahusha (Jesus), beginning a lifelong journey of faith and spiritual growth.
Shadow shares, “This book is about the living relationship of the author and his wife with our Creator through his only begotten Son of man, the only doorway to the eternal kingdom of God. It is a progression of change from false traditions and teachings held common among Christianity that was forced upon the true believers starting shortly after the passing of the first apostles. It emphasizes returning to the commandments, instructions in righteousness, and true holidays that our Creator established as the revelation of his only begotten Son. It also shows that a key to understanding time is to return to its established pattern at the beginning of the creation!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Delton R. Shadow’s new book offers readers a heartfelt call to return to the foundations of biblical truth and to realign their lives with the Creator’s divine timing and commandments. Through personal testimony and deep scriptural insight, Shadow inspires believers to walk in obedience, seek truth, and strengthen their relationship with Yahweh and His Son.
Consumers can purchase “What Time Is It?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Time Is It?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shadow shares, “This book is about the living relationship of the author and his wife with our Creator through his only begotten Son of man, the only doorway to the eternal kingdom of God. It is a progression of change from false traditions and teachings held common among Christianity that was forced upon the true believers starting shortly after the passing of the first apostles. It emphasizes returning to the commandments, instructions in righteousness, and true holidays that our Creator established as the revelation of his only begotten Son. It also shows that a key to understanding time is to return to its established pattern at the beginning of the creation!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Delton R. Shadow’s new book offers readers a heartfelt call to return to the foundations of biblical truth and to realign their lives with the Creator’s divine timing and commandments. Through personal testimony and deep scriptural insight, Shadow inspires believers to walk in obedience, seek truth, and strengthen their relationship with Yahweh and His Son.
Consumers can purchase “What Time Is It?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Time Is It?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories