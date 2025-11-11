Papa Bear’s Newly Released "Paw Prints: Letters to My Cubs" is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Inspired Poetry for Children and Families
“Paw Prints: Letters to My Cubs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Papa Bear is a touching book of poetry sharing a father’s love for God and his children, designed to inspire faith, intimacy with Christ, and spiritual growth.
New York, NY, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Paw Prints: Letters to My Cubs”: a father’s heartfelt reflections and spiritual guidance for children. “Paw Prints: Letters to My Cubs” is the creation of published author, Papa Bear, a Redding, California native now living in Alabama. A devoted husband and father of three, he overcame a fatherless childhood and early struggles to build a life of faith, family, and service. Inspired by the events of 9/11, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in prestigious roles including the Air Force Honor Guard and Chaplain Assistant, earning top honors and serving as Guard of Honor for the late President Ford. Today, he dedicates himself to guiding his children in their faith and nurturing a life devoted to God.
Papa Bear shares, “Since becoming a father, I’ve always asked myself, what will I leave behind? Over the years, I struggled with concepts of how to share my heart towards God with my children. After years of prayer, the Holy Spirit guided me in writing a book of poetry depicting my relationship with God. Through this book, I pray my children find a deep intimacy with God just as I have. It is my prayer that the creation of this book will bless all of God’s children and provoke their relationships with Jesus to reach new levels of intimacy, security, and trust.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Papa Bear’s new book provides families with a collection of spiritually inspiring messages and practical lessons for nurturing faith in children.
Consumers can purchase “Paw Prints: Letters to My Cubs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Paw Prints: Letters to My Cubs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
