Blackdove Presents “Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome” at CONTEXT Art Miami 2025
During Miami Art Week 2025 (December 2–7), Blackdove will present Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an exhibition that celebrates the world’s premier digital artists and the new ways people experience art in the digital age. The showcase unites art, technology, and emotion, transforming every screen into a living canvas.
During Miami Art Week 2025 (December 2–7), Blackdove will present Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an exhibition that celebrates the world’s premier digital artists and the new ways people experience art in the digital age. The showcase unites art, technology, and emotion, transforming every screen into a living canvas.
The installation will feature immersive works across celebrated digital art categories by acclaimed motion and digital artists including Zach Lieberman, Yoshi Sodeoka, Alan Bolton, Jamie Scott, Jacopo di Cera, Kelly Boesch, Punkmetender, Moonwalker, and Annibale Siconolfi, with additional artists to be announced. Each artist brings a unique visual language that explores the intersection of technology, architecture, and contemporary art.
Visitors will experience how motion art transcends traditional boundaries—flowing across Blackdove’s Digital Canvas displays and integrated environments that harmonize with luxury living, hospitality, and architectural design. Both the artworks and the Digital Canvas displays featured in the exhibition will be available for purchase, offering collectors a seamless way to bring moving art into their own spaces.
“Blackdove extends the tradition of art into the digital age, honoring the gallery, the curator, and the collector while transforming every screen into a living canvas,” said Marc Billings, Founder and CEO of Blackdove. “At CONTEXT Miami, we’re showing how Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome can transcend platforms and become part of daily life.”
The Exhibition: Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome
At the heart of Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome is Blackdove’s commitment to “inspiring moments that move us.” The exhibit illustrates how digital art has evolved from screen-based novelty into an immersive ecosystem where collectors, artists, and designers converge to shape a new creative era.
About Blackdove
Blackdove is a curated digital art platform and premium digital canvas provider where every screen becomes a living canvas, a place where the world’s most visionary artists are celebrated, where discovery feels effortless, and collecting becomes a daily expression of space.
Through its streaming service, subscription tiers, and partnerships with leading display makers including Samsung, LG, and BrightSign, Blackdove transforms homes, offices, galleries, and public spaces into immersive art experiences. Founded in Miami in 2015, Blackdove now connects artists, collectors, and integrators across 50+ countries through curated streaming, flexible ownership models, and innovative integrations.
As the world’s curator of premier digital art, Blackdove unites art and technology to bring culture and motion into everyday environments, inspiring moments that move us.
Discover. Collect. Share.
Every screen becomes a living canvas.
Event Details
Exhibit: Blackdove at CONTEXT Art Miami 2025
Dates: December 2–7, 2025
Location: One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL
Pre-Sales Launch: November 15, 2025
Web: www.blackdove.com
Media Contact
Cary Tilds
Blackdove
Email: press@blackdove.com
Instagram: @blackdoveart
X: @blackdoveart
Full press release: https://shop.blackdove.com/blogs/news/blackdove-presents-code-and-canvas-the-digital-art-genome
248-229-9277
248-229-9277
