RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. "Ethics are our foundation," says Taylor.
Severn, MD, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RoofPRO, LLC is proud to announce that company president and founder Tim Taylor has been recognized as a finalist in the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland’s 2025 Torch Awards for Ethics, one of the state’s most prestigious honors celebrating business integrity, transparency, and leadership.
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics spotlight companies and individuals who exemplify an outstanding commitment to trust and fairness in their relationships with customers, employees, and the community. The full BBB announcement can be viewed here.
For over two decades, Taylor has led RoofPRO with a simple but powerful mission: to protect what matters most through integrity, quality, and care. Since founding the company in 2004, he has built a reputation for ethical leadership in Maryland’s contracting industry—eschewing high-pressure sales tactics and focusing instead on honesty, education, and lasting customer relationships.
Under his leadership, RoofPRO earned the elite Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor designation, awarded to fewer than 1% of roofing companies nationwide for excellence in professionalism, ethics, and craftsmanship.
“Ethics aren’t just a policy at RoofPRO—they’re our foundation,” said Taylor. “Every roof we install represents a promise—to be transparent, to stand behind our work, and to always do what’s right, even when it’s not easy. Being recognized by the BBB is an incredible honor that reflects the dedication of our entire team to uphold these values every single day.”
RoofPRO’s culture of integrity extends beyond its projects. The company regularly supports local nonprofits, veteran organizations, and community initiatives, and provides job opportunities and training for individuals seeking career advancement. Through educational workshops and transparent communication, RoofPRO empowers homeowners to make informed decisions and feel confident in the care of their homes.
Joseph Scott, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at RoofPRO, shared his perspective on Taylor’s leadership:
“The reason I joined RoofPRO was based solely on my initial meetings with Tim. Throughout my career, I’ve made it a point to align myself with companies and individuals who have a strong moral compass—where the goal is to make a positive impact on the people we serve. We are a company built on service, and Tim is an unwavering example of that principle. Together, we’ve methodically strengthened our team to further perpetuate the ideals and core values that define RoofPRO. 2026 will be a banner year for this company—not just in growth, but in purpose.”
As a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist, Tim Taylor joins an elite group of Maryland business leaders who demonstrate that success and ethics are not opposing forces, but partners in building a better marketplace and a stronger community.
About RoofPRO, LLC
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Severn, Maryland, RoofPRO, LLC is a full-service residential and commercial roofing contractor specializing in roof replacement, repair, and maintenance. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, RoofPRO provides top-tier workmanship, lifetime-backed warranties, and a steadfast commitment to transparent, ethical service.
RoofPRO’s mission is simple: to protect what matters most—through integrity, quality, and care.
For more information, visit www.marylandroofers.com.
