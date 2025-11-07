Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Gardens Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a fully entitled self-storage development site located in the desirable Miami Gardens submarket of Miami, Florida.
Jacksonville, FL, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a fully entitled self-storage development site located in the desirable Miami Gardens submarket of Miami, Florida. The site included fully approved plans for a 4-story, 138,426-GSF facility featuring 1,074 climate-controlled storage units. Situated within a market characterized by strong demand and limited supply, the sale benefited from high barriers to entry and a low square footage per capita, offering exceptional long-term growth potential. Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the seller in the transaction.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For more information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140 or Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
