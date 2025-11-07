Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Kingsland Self Storage Facility
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Kingsland Self Storage, a stabilized self-storage facility offering both traditional and specialty storage, located in the growing Kingsland, Georgia market.
Jacksonville, FL, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Kingsland Self Storage, a stabilized self-storage facility offering both traditional and specialty storage, located in the growing Kingsland, Georgia market. The sale included 15,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage across 157 units, complemented by 36,377 square feet of covered and uncovered boat and RV parking. The facility benefits from strong visibility and access within close proximity to Kings Bay Naval Base and Laurel Island Plantation, one of the areas fastest-growing residential communities. Coastal Storage Group represented the seller in the transaction. This transaction highlights the continued investor interest in well-positioned, stabilized assets in secondary growth markets across the Southeast.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For more information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140 or Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
