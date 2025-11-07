Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of KO Storage in Cleburne, Texas
Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates, Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder of Dominus Commercial, are pleased to announce the successful sale of KO Storage of Cleburne, a 91,500-square-foot Class A self-storage facility located in Cleburne, Texas.
Fort Worth, TX, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates, Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder of Dominus Commercial, are pleased to announce the successful sale of KO Storage of Cleburne, a 91,500-square-foot Class A self-storage facility located in Cleburne, Texas. The property was acquired by Ideal Storage, based in Waco, TX.
Despite some transactional headwinds, the buyer was successfully assigned to Ideal Storage very recently and closed in an expedited timeframe. In all this change, the deal closed efficiently, thanks to the efforts of Tyler and Chad, who worked diligently to identify a qualified purchaser and ensure a timely, smooth closing process.
This sale highlights the continued investor demand for high-quality storage assets in the Texas market and reflects the resilience and adaptability of all parties involved.
Chad and Tyler are the North Texas Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 817-242-2361.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
