Global Trust System™ Announces Availability of Patented Blockchain Technology for Licensing and Acquisition
The patent framework enables verifiable digital transactions, programmable payments, and secure cross-border recordkeeping to support future banking and digital economy systems.
Los Angeles, CA, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Global Trust System™ announced today that its granted U.S. patent for a blockchain-based framework supporting verified digital transactions and cross-border payments is now available for acquisition or licensing.
The patented technology establishes a transparent, auditable process for digital verification of work completion, automated payment release, and decentralized recordkeeping that can be applied across financial, employment, and government platforms. These capabilities position the system as a potentially valuable component for modern banking operations and a foundational element in the evolution of the global digital economy.
“The patent represents years of work toward creating a secure foundation for digital transactions,” said Bill Shook, founder of Global Trust System™. “It provides a trusted mechanism that organizations can adapt as they modernize banking, payment, and employment infrastructure.”
Internal modeling and AI-assisted analysis by Global Trust System™ indicate that implementation of the patented workflow could yield significant savings in payment processing, compliance, and administrative labor when scaled globally.
(Source: Global Trust System internal AI-assisted analysis, 2025.)
The design supports programmable payment structures, on-chain contract verification, and structured dispute resolution—features that align with current developments in digital currencies and regulated financial technology systems.
Qualified corporations, sovereign entities, and technology partners are invited to explore licensing or full acquisition opportunities for the patented framework.
The patented technology establishes a transparent, auditable process for digital verification of work completion, automated payment release, and decentralized recordkeeping that can be applied across financial, employment, and government platforms. These capabilities position the system as a potentially valuable component for modern banking operations and a foundational element in the evolution of the global digital economy.
“The patent represents years of work toward creating a secure foundation for digital transactions,” said Bill Shook, founder of Global Trust System™. “It provides a trusted mechanism that organizations can adapt as they modernize banking, payment, and employment infrastructure.”
Internal modeling and AI-assisted analysis by Global Trust System™ indicate that implementation of the patented workflow could yield significant savings in payment processing, compliance, and administrative labor when scaled globally.
(Source: Global Trust System internal AI-assisted analysis, 2025.)
The design supports programmable payment structures, on-chain contract verification, and structured dispute resolution—features that align with current developments in digital currencies and regulated financial technology systems.
Qualified corporations, sovereign entities, and technology partners are invited to explore licensing or full acquisition opportunities for the patented framework.
Contact
Global Trust SystemContact
Bill Shook
628-888-3902
https://globaltrustsystem.com
Bill Shook
628-888-3902
https://globaltrustsystem.com
Categories